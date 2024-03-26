Banished from the Hero's Party features Rits wedding dress in season 2 finale artwork





A special wedding illustration was released shortly after the second season finale of Banned from the party of heroes, I decided to live a quiet life in the countryside. The illustration features the heroine of the animated series Laughs in a white wedding dress with a bouquet of flowers inside a church. The latest visual was released to commemorate the season two finale of Banned from the group of heroeswhich concluded with its 12th episode on March 24, 2024. The the second season was first broadcast in Japan on January 7, 2024. Z, Y/K/TBM2GP The 13-episode first season aired from October 6, 2021 to December 29, 2021. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons worldwide, outside of Japan. The second season featured some returning staff from the first season. Makoto Hoshino (season one director) served as head director for season two, with Satoshi Takafuji (End of season 1 animation and writer and director of episode 9) working as director of the series. Megumi Shimizu (Tomo-chan is a girl!) returned as screenwriter, with Ruriko Watanabe (The Little Lies We All Tell) as lead character designer. Studio handled the animation production of the second season alone, having previously worked with Wolfsbane in the first season. Meanwhile, the main cast includes: Ryota Suzuki like red

Kanon Takao like Laughs

Naomi Oozora like Ruti

Sora Amamiya like Yarandrala

This is what you want like Theodora

Kenta Miyake like Danan

Rie Kugimiya like Tise The series began as a web novel by Zappon that was published on Shosetsuka ni Naro in October 2017. Kadokawa later released the series as a light novel with new illustrations from Yasumo in June 2018 under his label Sneaker Bunko. Thirteen volumes have been released as of December 2023, excluding the Volume Zero prequel. A 14th volume should be released on May 1, 2024. A manga adaptation of Masahiro Ikeno was launched in May 2018. Yen Press publishes the light novel series and manga in English, describing the synopsis as follows: Red was once a member of the Heros Party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades chases him away. Hoping to live an easy life on the frontier, the Reds' new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his old life may not be as easy as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, arrives and asks to move in with him! Source: Banned from Heroes Day Official Anime Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://anitrendz.net/news/2024/03/25/banished-from-the-heros-party-showcases-rits-wedding-dress-in-season-2-finale-illustration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

