Valentino cancels June fashion shows after Picciolis' departure





MILAN, March 26 Italian fashion house Valentino announced yesterday that it would not present its Men's and Haute Couture shows in June, following the departure of its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The group announced Friday that it had agreed with Piccioli to end their collaboration, adding that a new creative organization would be announced soon. Following the latest organizational announcement concerning the Creative Direction of the House, Valentino confirms that it will not present its next Men's and Haute Couture fashion shows in June 2024, the group indicated in a press release yesterday. Creativity will continue to drive the company as a key pillar, shaping new future collections…, he adds. Advertisement Earlier yesterday, fashion trade magazine WWD reported that Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele was negotiating with Valentino to take over the role left by Piccioli, citing market sources. Italian newspaper The Republic said yesterday that the contract with Michele had already been signed over the weekend, citing sources close to him. Valentino declined to comment, while Michele could not immediately be reached for comment. Advertisement French luxury group Kering PRTP.PA , owner of Gucci, last year bought a 30 percent stake in Valentino from Qatari investment fund Mayhoola with an option to buy the remainder in five years. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/life/2024/03/26/valentino-cancels-june-fashion-shows-following-picciolis-exit/125522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos