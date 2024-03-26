Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! Shop her fashion and beauty must-haves

March 25 will forever be one of my favorite days. No, it's not because it's My birthday, and it's not because anything special happened to me on that date, but rather because it's Queen Sarah Jessica Parker's birthday, and if you've ever read any of my work, you will know the Sex and the city the icon is a great source of inspiration for me. I think about SJP every day, whether it's her debut on the iconic series that made me fall in love with the Big Apple or her 2023 red carpet looks that prove she's always I understood. This is my Roman Empire.

Not only is she super talented, but she also has a knack for finding the best of the best, both in terms of beauty and base products. I was inspired by many of his choices; Actually, volumizing hair spray which she once called her favorite has totally changed the way I style my hair. So, in the spirit of celebrating SJP from afar, I decided to take a trip down memory lane and highlight six of its must-have brands that are also worth creating.

Sarah Jessica Parkers 6 must-have brands

Serge Normant Dream Big Hairspray

Amazon



For big hair (this is not full of secrets!!), this Serge Normant spray is for you. Trust me when I say that since using it I feel like I have twice as much hair, that's how much volume it gives. Not to mention, SJP isn't the only fan either. Hairspray has been used on other icons like Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle. So yes, it's pretty incredible. Plus, it's currently on sale for $21 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum

Deserved



Merits beauty products are about as famous as the faces who used them. Hilary Duff, Cameron Diaz, and Demi Moore are all fans, but the Merit product used to achieve SJP glass skin is the one I'm most interested in. Come in : Great Skin instant radiance serum which, according to buyers, succeeds in making them look younger. Its moisturizing, light and plumping, which TBH, is everything I want in a serum, especially since my skin is oily.

Luxury vintage Josefina jeans 7 For All Mankind

7For all humanity



7 For All Mankind jeans have been around for decades, making the denim brand an obvious icon. I've been wearing his jeans for as long as I can remember, but I was re-inspired to try new styles after learning that Parker is a big fan of Josefina style brands, subtly loose boyfriend jeans that are both comfortable and flattering. And luckily, each pair has just the right amount of stretch because I just won't wear a stiff blue. Sorry not sorry.

Iris&Romeo Better Days Corrector

Iris and Romeo



This concealer has been on my wishlist for a while, but I was especially compelled to test it out after learning that SJP's Airbrushed Red Carpet Complexion called for this Iris&Romeo concealer frankly, that does it all. It fades wrinkles, hides dark circles and brightens, while its skin-friendly formula improves the look and feel of your skin with Kakadu plum, licorice root extract, and hyaluronic acid. This is a game-changing beauty purchase!

Dr. Scholls the original sandal

Zappos



Before we go there, let me tell you something: If you've never worn grandma shoes, you don't understand. While that OG Dr. Scholls style might conjure up the idea that your grandmother worked outside, those days are gone, with clog-like styles like this hitting the mainstream and for good reason. They are comfortable, because foot health is officially there.

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm

Amazon



Glowing skin is just a few drops away. Parker exclaimed. this eye balm with vitamin C last year, and since then I haven't been able to get rid of it. In fact, I think it's officially time to buy it because it's on sale on Amazon. The product promises to reduce puffiness and dark circles, and I could definitely use some help in that area.