Kendra Scott Launches Lab-Grown Diamond Fashion Jewelry

Austin, Texas-based Kendra Scott, the popular and affordable bridge jewelry brand with prices starting at less than $50, has launched a line of lab-grown diamond costume jewelry.

The collection was designed at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, with everyday styles in mind, like earrings and pendant necklaces.

Kendra Scott has previously offered lab-grown diamonds through her first engagement ring collection, launching in May 2022, but had not yet expanded the use of these stones to non-bridal jewelry.

We are excited to introduce our Lab Grown collection, a natural addition to the category as we continue to advance as a lifestyle brand and offer our customers another dynamic reason to shop with us, said Founder, President executive and creative director, Kendra Scott.

With fine synthetic diamond jewelry, our customers have the opportunity to invest in timeless pieces at more accessible prices.

Its customers were expressing interest in accessible fine jewelry options, the company said, and so it began researching how to create this collection at affordable prices.

Fine jewelry is as much a staple of your daily life as it is of life's milestones, and we wanted to offer our customers who may be more accustomed to purchasing from us at a lower price an opportunity to expand their Kendra Scott collection.” Scott said.

The collection's synthetic diamonds are at least H color and VS clarity, with all diamonds weighing half a carat or more graded by the International Gemmological Institute.

The company declined to disclose the source of its synthetic diamonds.

The collection includes 19 styles with prices ranging from $500 to $2,950.

