Beyonc is a high-fashion 'Cowboy Carter' in cut-out jeans and cropped denim





Beyoncé flaunted it Cowboy Carter era at Givenchy in a suit for an Oscars after-party and, now, the singer continues her couture streak with a look from the North. Today, Beyonc presented her version of the Canadian tuxedo, but with unique and rather thematic details. The singers' look began with a short Marine Serre jacket made from patchwork denim mixed with the French brand's iconic lunar pattern. Beyonc paired her cropped coat with a pair of high-waisted Y/Project jeans with diagonal cutouts down the front. Despite its nickname (the Canadian part is derived from singer Bing Crosby who was refused entry to a Vancouver hotel in the 1950s because he wore denim upon denim), there is no denying that double denim has its roots in American cowboy culture. And Beyoncé only continued the vibe with the rest of her outfit. She paired her high-fashion twist on denim with a wide-brimmed cowboy hat and held an American flag throughout her dress. Instagram video (at one point she even turned the flag into a scarf, which is sure to anger a certain crowd of citizens of the country). A bold red lip brought even more intrigue, as did a chunky silver necklace and sunglasses, while her denim Balenciaga bag was a rather appropriate accessory choice. Of course, her Balenciaga bag also featured two LGBTQ+ flags embroidered on the bag. In anticipation of her new project, Beyonc completed her Instagram post with the caption 4 days before act ii. COWBOY CARTER. It was set to the song Spaced Cowboy by Sly & The Family Stones. Beyoncé delved into country music (she ruffled the feathers of entire genres at 2016 Country Music Awards) and old west style for some time now. But don't call his next record a country album. In a statement shared on Instagram, the star wrote about it Cowboy Catering project, This aint a Country album. It's a Beyoncé album. This album lasted more than five years, continued the musician. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn't feel welcome and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, through this experience, I dove deeper into country music history and studied our rich music archives. She also teased a few potential collaborations rumors from a Dolly Parton writing moment Jolene I have a few surprises on the album and I collaborated with some brilliant artists that I deeply respect. I hope you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion I put into every detail and sound.

