Where do men buy suits off the shelf?





When The New York Times heard from 81 men who responded to a survey about the off-the-rack suits they had purchased since 2021, the style that came back the most was introduced during Barack Obama's time in office. elected president for the first time: J. Crews Ludlow. suit. The Ludlow suit, offered in various colors and fabrics, has a slim fit and starts at $298. After its introduction in 2008, the Ludlow became instantly omnipresentaccording to GQ. The Wall Street Journal said that the costume changed the way we dress. Guy Trebay, men's fashion critic at The Times, wrote that style has transformed our relationship to suiting. Most interviewees who mentioned the Ludlow trial said they had more than one version. Steve Zegans, 45, a content strategist in New York, has two. He described the style as refined and classic.

Steven Rojas, director of marketing at Twenty Two, a New York hotel, owns four. Mr. Rojas, 42, also owns Sandro, Dior and Thom Browne suits, he said, but he uses his Ludlow suits more because their style strikes a balance between contemporary and classic. It is, as he says, versatile enough for professional environments and the dance floor.

To get a sense of how male shoppers are navigating the off-the-rack suit landscape, the Times contacted more than 1,400 men ages 20 to 80 across the U.S. this summer and last fall. (For the purposes of this article, off-the-shelf product meant a costume purchased online or in a store that fits a person's body with minimal or no modifications.) Some men were approached on their way to New York's Grand Central Terminal, and others while eating lunch near Wall Street. Certain professional lawyers, doctors and executives were sought after because their jobs often require formal dress. Some were also approached on Instagram after a search for users who had recently posted about weddings or events where they had worn suits. While the seven dozen survey responses show that the Ludlow suit hasn't lost its appeal, they also show that men have found other attractive, off-the-shelf options. Ahead, more costumes cited by survey participants, as well as some purchasing trends observed in their responses.

The costumes of Sid Mashburn and SuitSupply were also mentioned several times. CostumeSupply Havana Suit, another slim style, was cited by three men in their 30s. It has a classic look, they said, and it's something they could see themselves wearing for years. The suit starts at around $500, comes in different fabrics, and comes in three-piece versions. Herman Singh, 32, a manager at a financial services company in New York, said he cares more about the fit of suits than the material, and that SuitSupply seems to place a lot of emphasis on how their suits fit. were adjusting. Cody Romness, 33, founder of Allegiate Gym, which has locations in Los Angeles, liked the fact that SuitSupply's suits could be customized. Customizations, some of which are free, include choosing options for jacket linings or lapel styles. Sid Mashburns Kincaid Costume #3 is, according to Andrew Favorito, a 31-year-old fashion and beauty public relations director in New York, far superior to the J. Crew starter suit he owns. Russell Kelly, 49, operations manager at Fourtan Jewelers in Carmel, Calif., also owns this style, which costs $1,695 and comes in a handful of colors.

Mr. Kelly said the suits' higher price reflects its materials and construction. I've had many custom suits made over the years, he said. I prefer these suits to all the tailored clothes I own.

The J. Crews Crosby and Kenmare wetsuits are less slim Ludlow alternatives. THE Kenmare Costume has emerged as an alternative to the Ludlow, particularly for those wanting a J. Crew style that Ryan Cascarano, 29, an environmental consultant in Chicago, described as more relaxed and less slim. He would know: he already owned a Ludlow when he bought a Kenmare. Starting at $248, the Kenmare is comparable in price to the Ludlow, but it comes in far fewer trims. It was introduced in 2022, well after many people started opting for baggy pants instead of slimmer styles (and started wearing baggier clothes in general). Mr. Cascarano said the Kenmare had a refined look reminiscent of the costumes he admired in Wes Anderson films. J. Crews Crosby suit, a style introduced in 2014, emerged as another not-as-slim option. (J. Crew describes Crosby suits as classic and Kenmares as casual.) The Crosby comes in more versions than the Kenmare but fewer than the Ludlow, and starts at $198.

Picky about fabric? Try Todd Snyder. Todd Snyder was executive vice president of menswear at J. Crew when the Ludlow suit was created. Mr. Synder began his homonymous label a few years later, and his costumes were cited by respondents in their 30s, 40s and 50s. THE currently available styles start at around $750. Many men who mentioned the brand's suits mentioned the fabrics. Bob Gearing, 42, a sales manager at a cybersecurity company in New York, said his Todd Snyder suit was made of a breathable denim-like material and described it as an upgrade from the standard styles sold by J .Crew. (He owns suits from both brands.) Ross Cassidy, 43, an architect and furniture designer in Los Angeles, said Todd Snyder's suits generally look modern, but not to the point of looking trendy. I hate anything that's fashionable, Mr. Cassidy said. Generation Z and younger millennials are turning to double-breasted jackets. Ten respondents in their 20s and early 30s said they had recently purchased a double-breasted suit, and many chose the style based on personality. Daniel Wisner, 31, a jewelry designer in New York, bought his from Stoffa, a men's clothing brand whose fans include the hosts of the fashion podcast Throwing Fits. (Stoffas currently available double-breasted jackets start at $1,500.) At first, Mr. Wisner considered double-breasted suits to be reserved for older men in banking jobs, but he came to view them as the opposite of stuffy. He said of his suit: The double breasted makes it more formal, but the cut is so relaxed it's the perfect mix.

Respondents also mentioned the double-breasted suits of Men's clothing house, Tom Ford And Selecteda Danish label. When shopping for suits, here are 11 other brands to consider. Other suits mentioned in the investigation were from the following brands, listed in no particular order: Paul Stuart, Express, Ring Jacket, Alex Mill, Indochino, Ted Baker, Proper Cloth, Prada, Brooks Brothers, Joseph A. Bank and Maison. Margiela.

