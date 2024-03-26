



Shenzhen, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ The Shenzhen-Milan bi-city Fashion Week was launched on March 20th in Nanshan, Shenzhen, unveiling a range of cutting-edge events, including an intimate fashion show, the highly anticipated Nanshan Fashion Show, a revolutionary cloud show, an elegantly themed fashion party and a spectacular drone show. Along with these festivities, the first promotional short film “NANSHAN NEW LOOK” paid tribute to the clothing culture of Nanshan. One of the centerpieces of Fashion Week is the Shenzhen-Milan New Fashion Art Exhibition, held in the historic Nantou area of ​​Nanshan District. April 14. The exhibition brings together nine Nanshan'sand Milan'emerging fashion brands, including Italian couturiers VIA PIAVE 33, Meltin' Jar, Alessandro Enriquez, ALABAMA MUSE, FRANCESCA BELAVITA alongside Nanshan clothing innovators CHAURISING, PERMU, PANTTERFLY and Lynn Gong. The exhibition offered a range of style sensations, from the latest in ready-to-wear to timeless classics, craftsmanship, immersive art installations and striking multimedia presentations.

image_1

Hosted in Nantou, a region with a deep historical narrative dating back nearly 1,700 years, the exhibition highlights that of Shenzhen rich multicultural context, now rejuvenated through thoughtful preservation efforts. During the event, a crucial memorandum of cooperation was signed by a dignitary from the Nanshan district government and Maria Rosa Azzolina, president of the Italy-China Institute. The agreement demonstrates an increased commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties between Milan and Nanshan, highlighting the global interconnectivity of the fashion industry. On March 20the “cloud show” took Fashion Week to new heights in the international show of the SIC Super Siège Center, where that of Shenzhen original designer brand CHAU-RISING has revealed its latest seasonal collection. The event highlighted the district's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation in the fashion industry. The event sets in motion Nanshan's role in redefining the fashion landscape, heralding the launch of an ambitious plan to expand its original designer brands. This strategic approach aims to reinvigorate the fashion purchasing economy, promote the growth of new independent brands and propel China the independent industry of original design in the global spotlight. With a solid foundation in place, the district is poised to become a magnet for international fashion brands, opening the doors to more emerging brands with the potential to make their mark on the national fashion scene. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370486/image_1.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/a-new-epoch-in-fashion-nanshans-collaboration-with-milan-redefines-the-buying-landscape-302099409.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos