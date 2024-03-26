Fashion
College fashion culture amid a shortage of mainstream originality | Arts
Coastal Granddaughter, Rockstar Girlfriend, Eclectic Grandpa, Mafia Wife are all fashion aesthetics that have emerged in fashion culture in recent years. As such trends emerge, they become increasingly hyperspecific, symbolizing a general social shift toward increasingly specialized and niche styles.
This revolving door of aesthetics reflects a desire for constant change in self-expression. However, this proliferation of trends also produces a saturation of microtrends where everything is both ephemeral and ephemeral.
Championed by social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, there is a lack of consensus on what is trendy. For example, while loud logos may be an integral part of the street style aesthetic, they are at the same time the antithesis of the understated luxury trend.
In some ways, it seems that as the fashion world experiences a massive influx of subgenres adapted and made accessible to all audiences, society is losing its previous predilection for fashion homogeneity.
Clearly, traditional fashion standards are experiencing the end of consistency, failing to define the fashion era we currently live in. Microtrends tend to result from the absence of the enduring cultural influences that previously defined iconic fashion movements, raising the question of whether rapidly changing trends dilute fashion's impact on cultural narratives. wider.
How does this incessant quest to stay at the forefront of trends translate into the academic context? The pressure to conform can be especially pronounced, as students face not only academic challenges, but also the complexity of wanting to both fit in and stand out in the realm of self-expression.
Despite the lack of consistency in the everyday fashion scene, college campuses foster a variety of personal styles and unique fashion choices as well as academic practicalities. From avant-garde to classic, minimalist to eclectic, college campuses are a crucible for personal expression, where students engage with fashion as a means of identity.
Above all, comfort is a priority. With busy schedules and varying weather conditions, functionality and versatility are a must when considering daily outfits. Cindy Escalera, 27, said that because of a student's dynamic lifestyle, the balance between style and practicality is important.
I feel like in middle school and university it's much more common to wear pajamas to class. It's totally okay to walk around in anything. People don't judge you because they know things are going on between you, Escalera said.
Similarly, Mary-Aliya Turay27 noticed the same pattern in academic culture.
I think it's pretty casual here, and people just dress up for class, and I think it's honestly because of our workload. We are so stressed that we don't have time to do anything, Turay said.
Even when wearing more casual outfits to alleviate the stress of classes, students still find a way to implement their own personal style into their clothing. Nadya J. Dhillon 27, for example, mentioned the role of individuality in self-expression.
I feel like everyone has their own little things that they do. For me, I love wearing jewelry; I dyed my hair randomly, Dhillon said.
Turay also discusses the cultural importance of taking ownership of your outfits and clothing.
I'm Sierra Leonean, so I like to try to get back to my roots. Especially growing up as a first-generation American, so looking for cultural clothing like that, Turay said.
Dhillon and Turay also agree that buying second-hand clothing is an asset to cultivating their personal style. 1.4 billion used clothes were purchased in the United States in 2022.
I like thrifting as a social experience, but it's also just interesting if you're trying to make an outfit using something you normally wouldn't know what to do with, Dhillon said.
In recent years, saving has become a popular trend among teenagers and young adults. This helped cultivate personal styles and expressions, allowing people to create their own wardrobe.
I sell a lot of my clothes, so I try to see things that speak to me, Turay said.
Even though college campuses can be inundated with the stress of homework and studying, there is still a palpable sense of individuality in the fashion choices made by students. Whether it's incorporating small aspects of their identity into their outfits or purchasing sustainable items outside of big fashion brands, students are embracing their creativity and wearing it on their sleeves.
