Judge rejects plea deal in Fashion Square shooting case

A judge known for taking a dim view of gun violence has rejected a plea deal that would have capped the prison term at 14 years for the Albemarle County teen who unleashed a volley of bullets that left him seriously injured. injured two men and a dog in a parking lot. at the Fashion Square shopping center in north Charlottesville last fall.
Presiding over Albemarle Circuit Court, Judge Claude Worrell rejected the agreement presented March 18 on behalf of 19-year-old Jalontae Truriel Percer.
“The court will not accept the plea deal,” Worrell said after Percer pleaded guilty to two unlawful wounding charges, a felony firearm charge and an animal cruelty charge.
Percer's crime occurred on September 13 last year, around 7 p.m., the closing time of Supreme Green, a cannabis dispensary in the Fashion Square shopping center. According to the filing, the store manager and an employee repeatedly informed a group of four young men that they were too young to make a purchase and needed to leave the store.
People also read…
After apparently exchanging words with the two merchants again in the mall's food court, the group was then led by mall security outside the building. It was there that Percer allegedly fired eight rounds from a 9mm pistol, a shooting that caused multiple gunshot wounds to both men as well as unspecified injuries to a dog that was allegedly sitting on one of the men's laps. .
At Monday's hearing, prosecutor Susan Baumgartner explained why, in a case with extensive surveillance video evidence and near-death experiences for both men, she would accept two convictions for unlawful wounding, rather than intentional wounding .
For starters, she said, Percer had never been arrested and was a relatively young offender. Additionally, she added, given that the two shopkeepers had pretended to have a gun in their gym bag while urging the youths to leave the store, and that the car they were driving in had stopped as the group stepped off a sidewalk, there was a chance that a jury might have believed Percer's assertion that he was about to be attacked and that he had fired out of fear rather than malice.
“He stated he felt threatened,” Baumgartner said. “That he wanted to protect his brother.”
“And that’s why,” Baumgartner continued, “we were charged with unlawful wounding.”
A conviction for unlawful wounding carries a maximum sentence of five years. In contrast, each conviction for intentional wounding begins at five years and reaches a maximum of 20 years.
Although Worrell offered no explanation, the reason for rejecting the deal seems simple to legal analyst Scott Goodman.
“It was pretty clear to the judge that there was malice,” Goodman told the Daily Progress.
According to a Daily Progress tally, at the time of the Fashion Square shooting, there had been 17 gun deaths and 28 injuries in the previous 12 months in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, not counting accidents and suicides by firearm.
“It’s in the context of gun violence in the area,” Goodman said of Worrell’s decision. “He didn’t want gun violence to be seen by the public as something the court didn’t take seriously.”
Percer was present at Monday's hearing with his attorney, Thomas Wilson. Standing in the striped jumpsuit at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where he is being held without bail, Percer seemed as surprised as Wilson to learn the deal had not been accepted.
In late January, in a case in which a shooting followed a brutal and inexplicable beating of the shooter, Worrell rejected the defense's request for leniency and sentenced Demetrius A. Brown of Palmyra to four years.
Monday's plea rejection comes about a month after Worrell rejected a plea in another high-profile case. On Feb. 8, sitting in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Worrell refused to sign a deal that would have allowed Joe Abel Arevalo, a Charlottesville resident accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of bicycles and tools electric, to escape prison.
Pursuant to court rules, attorneys for the defendants in these two cases withdrew their guilty pleas and chose to return to schedule hearings so the cases would be heard by a different judge.
Hawes Spencer(434) 960-9343
@HawesSpencer on Twitter