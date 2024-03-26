I found the most beautiful wedding guest dress and I'm obsessed with it, but people say the bride will cry if I wear it

For many, the biggest wedding day taboo is wearing white when you're not the bride.

So it's not surprisingTanya Bellaof New York, aroused the indignation of a clip recently posted on her TikTok page asking her followers if a long cream-colored dress could be worn to a wedding.

The Bengali-American explained that she had only attended weddings within her own culture, where there is little idea of ​​upstaging the bride, and so turned to the platform video for help.

The fashion content creator has three weddings coming up this year and was hoping the nude dress wouldn't be too white to wear.

Demanding “honest thoughts”, Tanya was keen to stick to the no-white wedding tradition and stressed she didn't “want to offend anyone” – but stunned viewers slammed her for asking the question.

Tanya stunned in a creamy beige maxi dress that featured a side slit, but it looked too white to wear to a wedding, according to many who criticized her for asking

The content creator, who often posts fashion-related videos, comes from a South Asian background where it is customary to dress to the nines without formal dress codes or taboos, explained that this was the reason for which she resorted to social media for answers.

She pleaded, “I need your help, I received the most beautiful and beautiful dress in the mail. I'm absolutely obsessed with it, but do we feel like this color can be worn to a wedding?

“It’s like tan, cream, nude. I hope because I'm dark it doesn't look white. Obviously I don't want to offend anyone, it's just the best evening dress I've ever seen and love.

She continued, “In person he looks tan, but tell me what you think,” in the 37-second clip captioned, “I've literally only been to Indian weddings, so sorry if this is a stupid question.”

The clip, which has since garnered more than a million views, divided viewers, many of whom praised the summer dress as “gorgeous”.

Shocked TikTok users took the anti-white convention as common knowledge, but others were more understanding given its history.

One of them concluded diplomatically: “Difficult no. Gorgeous dress though,” while another wrote: “My policy is if you have to question it then no.”

And one user, a bride-to-be, admitted: “It's absolutely beautiful but I'm getting married this spring and if anyone wore this to my wedding I would cry.”

A more scathing account said: “Absolutely not. I feel like once a year there's a girl who does this: she asks what the most obvious dress is and we all collectively say 'NOOOO' to her.'

Many of Tanya's viewers were stunned that she even had to ask what they considered an obvious question, but the content creator explained that her background was the reason she wasn't so knowledgeable about everything that.

And one woman even thought Tanya was planning to wear this on her big day: “Girl, I thought you were going to say it was for YOUR wedding.”

Another stunned TikTok user said: “HOW is that a question, like actually.”

But some came to Tanya's defense, explaining: “Crazy concept, but not everyone grew up with the same culture as you.” »

This led the creator to respond: “Thank you. Having grown up only attending Indian weddings, a lot of these comments and ideas were actually not obvious.