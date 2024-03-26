Fashion
I found the most beautiful wedding guest dress and I'm obsessed with it, but people say the bride will cry if I wear it
For many, the biggest wedding day taboo is wearing white when you're not the bride.
So it's not surprisingTanya Bellaof New York, aroused the indignation of a clip recently posted on her TikTok page asking her followers if a long cream-colored dress could be worn to a wedding.
The Bengali-American explained that she had only attended weddings within her own culture, where there is little idea of upstaging the bride, and so turned to the platform video for help.
The fashion content creator has three weddings coming up this year and was hoping the nude dress wouldn't be too white to wear.
Demanding “honest thoughts”, Tanya was keen to stick to the no-white wedding tradition and stressed she didn't “want to offend anyone” – but stunned viewers slammed her for asking the question.
Tanya stunned in a creamy beige maxi dress that featured a side slit, but it looked too white to wear to a wedding, according to many who criticized her for asking
The content creator, who often posts fashion-related videos, comes from a South Asian background where it is customary to dress to the nines without formal dress codes or taboos, explained that this was the reason for which she resorted to social media for answers.
She pleaded, “I need your help, I received the most beautiful and beautiful dress in the mail. I'm absolutely obsessed with it, but do we feel like this color can be worn to a wedding?
“It’s like tan, cream, nude. I hope because I'm dark it doesn't look white. Obviously I don't want to offend anyone, it's just the best evening dress I've ever seen and love.
She continued, “In person he looks tan, but tell me what you think,” in the 37-second clip captioned, “I've literally only been to Indian weddings, so sorry if this is a stupid question.”
The clip, which has since garnered more than a million views, divided viewers, many of whom praised the summer dress as “gorgeous”.
Shocked TikTok users took the anti-white convention as common knowledge, but others were more understanding given its history.
One of them concluded diplomatically: “Difficult no. Gorgeous dress though,” while another wrote: “My policy is if you have to question it then no.”
And one user, a bride-to-be, admitted: “It's absolutely beautiful but I'm getting married this spring and if anyone wore this to my wedding I would cry.”
A more scathing account said: “Absolutely not. I feel like once a year there's a girl who does this: she asks what the most obvious dress is and we all collectively say 'NOOOO' to her.'
Many of Tanya's viewers were stunned that she even had to ask what they considered an obvious question, but the content creator explained that her background was the reason she wasn't so knowledgeable about everything that.
And one woman even thought Tanya was planning to wear this on her big day: “Girl, I thought you were going to say it was for YOUR wedding.”
Another stunned TikTok user said: “HOW is that a question, like actually.”
But some came to Tanya's defense, explaining: “Crazy concept, but not everyone grew up with the same culture as you.” »
This led the creator to respond: “Thank you. Having grown up only attending Indian weddings, a lot of these comments and ideas were actually not obvious.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13235467/Wedding-guest-cream-dress-bride-cry.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China does not fear the return of Donald Trump – Le Diplomate
- Sunak and Starmer must provide more than sketchy details of proposed peers | House of Lords
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates 4 airports in Sulawesi
- Listen to a preview of the Datelines Murder in the Hollywood Hills podcast
- I found the most beautiful wedding guest dress and I'm obsessed with it, but people say the bride will cry if I wear it
- The appearance of Snoopy Omega sparks a boom in cartoon luxury goods
- Frankie Muniz isn't letting his son become an actor. here's why
- Zendaya dressed up as a literal tennis court for the Australian Challengers premiere
- I applied to become a NASA astronaut.you can too
- Sandeshkhali candidate from Bengal praises PM Narendra Modi
- The songwriting duo will perform at the Dewey Decibel Series on April 5
- Circular fashion company remakes Danville's old story with textiles again