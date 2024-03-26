Fashion
13 Western Fashion Finds Inspired by Beyonc Cowboy Carter to Shop Now
Prepare to be dizzy, Beyhive.
In case you missed it, the release of Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, is just around the corner. And while we might have to wait until Friday, March 29 to hear the singer's latest work in full, we won't waste any time putting down our (credit) cards. down, down, down to stock up on so much style Act II-inspired fashion finds.
Whether you're looking for a pair of comfy cowboy boots or a breezy denim dress, we've rounded up cowboy-approved wardrobe staples inspired by Beyoncé's upcoming album from stores like Amazon, Abercrombie, Gap and many more to help you usher in its new era. in the style. Below, shop spring-ready pieces including western belts, practical crossbody bags, denim jackets and cowboy hats, starting at just $15.
Cowboy fashion finds inspired by Beyoncé
- Lulus Emberly ivory western boots with blade heel and knee height$69; lulus.com
- Eliacher oversized denim jacket$45.90; amazon.com
- Abercrombie Long Sleeve Sequin Button Down Shirt$26.97 (originally $80); abercrombie.com
- FashionPuzzle small fringed shoulder bag$18.95; amazon.com
- Sam Edelman Moe Stiletto Ankle Boots$84.99 (originally $200); Samedelman.com
- Gap denim western shirt$41 (originally $69.95); gap.com
- Fluffy Sense cowboy hat with wide shapeable brim$35.99 (originally $37.99); amazon.com
- Old Navy High-Rise Wow Flared Jeans$24.99 (originally $36.99); oldnavy.gap.com
- Gap Belted Denim Mini Dress$27.50 at checkout (orig. $79.95); gap.com
- Jasgood Western Leather Belt$14.99 $15.99 with coupon (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
- Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Devon Crescent Bag$29 (original $49); urbanoutfitters.com
- Free People Twist & Shout Vegan Shacket, $128; freepeople.com
- LookbookStore – Denim babydoll dress$44.99; amazon.com
Lulus Emberly ivory western boots with blade heel and knee height
While the white cowboy boots that Beyonc wears in her Cowboy Carter cover picture costs $795, depending on the brand, we found a similar pair for a fraction of the price. Not only do these stiletto cowboy boots from Lulus have a similar mid-calf height and optical white color to the singers, but they only cost $69. Buyers prefer the way the boots give off a Western vibe without [screaming] cowboy, and one reviewer noted that they could wear them comfortably all night.
Eliacher oversized denim jacket
Beyoncé doesn't have I was afraid of denim through her Cowboy Carter era, so it's only natural that a stylish denim jacket has found its way onto our list. This option from Amazon has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers for its unique fringe design and flattering oversized fit, and several reviewers note how easy it is to dress up or down. Pair it with a sundress or leggings for a day spent running errands, or pair it with a sequin mini skirt and knee high cowboy boots for Bey-approved evening wear.
I've had this denim jacket for five days, and I've worn it every day since it arrived, one reviewer wrote. It's lightweight, so it doesn't look bulky or make you look like a marshmallow in jeans.
Abercrombie Sequin Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $27 (Save 66%)
Get the best of both worlds (Beyoncé version) by grabbing this sequin button-down from Abercrombie while it's mostly branded. While the shimmering silver material on the top screams Renaissanceits classic western details like cuffed cuffs, a collar and fitted shoulders add a touch of Cowboy Carter in the mixture. Shoppers note that the shirt is very soft despite its sequinned fabric, and one reviewer said it's even long enough in the back to wear with leggings.
FashionPuzzle small fringed shoulder bag
Accessorize like a star by getting this fringed crossbody bag that fits more than you can imagine, according to a critic. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers gave the bag a perfect rating for its lightweight and super cute design, and it comes in 14 colors, including denim blue and cherry red.
I have had this bag for over 5 years and I use it every day, one reviewer wrote. “[Its] still in perfect condition.
Keep scrolling to shop more Beyonc-inspired cowboy boots, dresses, and accessories below.
Moe Sam Edelman Stiletto Ankle Boots, $85 (Save 56%)
Gap Denim Western Shirt, $41 (Save 41%)
Fluffy Sense Cowboy Hat, $36 (Save 5%)
Old Navy High-Rise Wow Flare Jeans, $25 (Save 32%)
Gap Belted Denim Mini Dress, $28 at checkout
Jasgood Western Leather Belt, $15 with coupon
Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Devon Crescent Bag, $29 (save 41%)
Free People Twist & Shout Vegan Jacket
LookbookStore – Denim babydoll dress
|
