How to Dress for Golf, According to Your Cool Grandma | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





You're Diane Keaton in Somethings Gotta Give (but playing golf). You are Meryl Streep in It's Complicated (But Playing Golf). You're Jane Fonda in Grace & Frankie (in fact, we were pretty sure she knows how to handle a club). The coastal granny chic trend, as it's called, is all about lightness: lightweight fabrics, edgy neutrals, soft floral microprints and cozy silhouettes. Sleek, effortless and comfortable, this trend shares many of the values ​​of golf and golf fashion. You want to be able to move without restriction, feel comfortable and confident (and beautiful!) in your clothes, and only wear pieces that you love and that don't distract from your game.

To show you how to bring this trend to the course, we reached out to one of the coolest golfers we know, Tricia Clark, co-host of The Golf Locker Room podcast and grandmother of three future little golfers who, when We spoke at the end of summer, she had just hosted her first golf clinic for the ladies of Netflix's Selling Tampa.

I'm a glamorous grandmother, a golf grandmother, Clark said. (In fact, her grandchildren call her GG.) I feel like your style should represent your personality and mindset. Your game and your style must embody you. I dress to show that I belong. I came here to win. I came here to have fun, and that's it. I am powerful.

As a woman and a woman of color on the golf course, Clark is no stranger to the judgment and stereotypes she and so many players often face from their male counterparts. In addition to her gamesmanship and skill, she also relies on her style to prove narrow-minded players wrong.

A woman who plays golf is almost an anomaly, she says. When we see you on the course, we expect that you don't know how to play, or that you're going to hold up the course, or that you're out here trying to be cute. I tell people it's cute for puppies. I come to win, so that’s what I reflect in my clothes.

Clark achieves this by dressing according to the rules of the course, without ever sacrificing a sense of power or beauty. At a tournament, wear bold Tiger Woods-style red. Regarding her iconic look with earrings and visor, her philosophy is simple: I am feminine. I love the woman I am, so I breathe that.

Golf is a game of confidence, Clark says. Your golf style should show your personality. If you look good, you feel good.

