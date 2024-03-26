Fashion
Dakota Fanning looks leggy in a white shirtdress while promoting the Netflix show Ripley on Good Morning America in New York
Dakota Fanning opted for a leggy look while arriving at Times Square Studios to tape Good Morning America in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old former child star wore a white wrap midi skirt over a crisp matching blouse and gold kitten heels selected by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen.
Hairstylist Alissa Frum blew out Dakota's (née Hannah) signature blonde locks.
Makeup artist Tyron Machhausen made sure Fanning was ready for her HD close-up.
Tuesday marked The Equalizer 3 star's third appearance on the ABC morning show.
Dakota has been working hard to promote her role as wealthy socialite Marge Sherwood in Steven Zaillian's eight-episode series, Ripley, which premieres April 4 on Netflix.
Fanning was joined on set by executive producer and star Andrew Scott, who plays the titular crook.
“My character, Marge, is one of the few, or maybe the only one, who doesn't trust Tom from the beginning, and he's somehow able to deceive and manipulate everyone, but not her ” Fanning explained to GMAIt's Lara Spencer.
“So she’s been on him from the start. So it was kind of fun to get into these scenes between us where it really looks like we're hoping the other one falls off the balcony. Someone said “anti-chemistry” yesterday, which I thought was brilliant. I love it. It's exactly that.
The role of Marge was originated by Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow in Anthony Minghella's film. critically acclaimed 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Matt Damon and Jude Law.
But this small screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 detective novel stars Johnny Flynn, Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich.
Ripley arrives five months after Emerald Fennell released her so-called “original” film Saltburn – which borrowed much of the tone, character dynamics and plot from The Talented Mr. Ripley.
The two-time SAG Award nominee and her younger sister – Emmy nominee Elle Fanning – co-founded Lewellen Pictures in 2021.
Dakota and her younger sister – Emmy nominee Elle Fanning (left, pictured June 5) – co-founded Lewellen Pictures in 2021
Fanning said Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “We've been working on this for a few years. Of course, we started out as actors, and I think we both have this desire to develop our own projects and to 'really be a part of things from the ground up. And, uh, we're very close, so I, uh, I can't – I would never do it with anyone else. It has to be her '
“We've been working on this for a few years,” Dakota told NBC. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.
“Of course, we started out as actors, and I think we both have this desire to develop our own projects and really participate in things from the ground up. And, uh, we're very close, so I, uh, I can't – I would never do it with anyone else. It must be her.
February 28, Paramount Pictures onboard Bryan Bertino's 2025 horror film Vicious, in which Fanning plays a woman who slips down a disturbing rabbit hole contained in a strange gift she receives in the middle of the night.
The Georgia-born blonde will play a young artist called Mina, who gets lost in an Irish forest in Warner Bros.' big screen adaptation. Pictures from AM Shine's 2022 novel The Watchers, which will be released in UK cinemas on June 7 and in US cinemas on June 14.
The horror mystery marks the feature directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Shyamalan.
Dakota will also play Abby Winbury in Jenna Lamia's six-episode mystery The Perfect Couple – premiering later this year on Netflix – alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Sam Nivola and Omar Epps.
