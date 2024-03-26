Avery Ginsberg Day in the Life with Levi's in New York

What led you to get into design and how did that passion lead to your brand, Ground Cover?

In fifth grade, my friends and I would have sworn and told anyone that we had a shoe company. It was called Moonwalk, we wanted to make skate shoes. It seems so serendipitous now that I make my own shoes, but it was really just kids screen printing t-shirts and designing shoes. I think in high school it became an important part of my identity and the root of my self-expression, but it also came from a place of social anxiety and a desire to differentiate myself. Eventually, I started a YouTube channel discussing men's fashion and doing sewing projects. And then I started making clothes in the Garment District and that's how I ended up moving here in 2017. Eventually, I fell in love with abstract, expressive fashion. I wanted to do something more functional and that's what brought me back to shoes, without knowing it. So I started my shoe company, which also produces clothing, but I really wanted to create a functional and beautiful work boot.

Your commitment to ethical and cruelty-free production stems from your personal choices, when you began adopting a plant-based lifestyle in 2017. What inspired you to embark on this path ?

When I went to business school, I decided to study entrepreneurship and business sustainability. What changed things for me was seeing behind the veil once I started visiting the garment manufacturers and factories in the Garment District and seeing how messy and chaotic they can be and how poorly people are paid. He just revealed where our food comes from, how our clothes are made, what prices are realistic and why people are least affected. It pushed me to change things. And in the beginning, it was a very clear idea, the idea of ​​sustainability or ethical production. Now I'm really curious about social connections, the pressure surrounding clothing and the maker/wearer relationship, even more so than producing something ethically.

What inspires you creatively, especially when it comes to conceptualizing new designs for your brand?

I think it’s an unbridled curiosity about everything; try to be present and try to ask questions. To me, that represents a lot of people and real-world scenarios. I have seen so many different areas and ways of living. When it comes to media, I get a lot of inspiration from documentaries and music.