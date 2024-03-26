Flowers aren't my thing but the Cat Deeleys 45 midi dress might change my mind





Cat Deeley is officially my current style inspiration, with her This Morning outfits becoming something I rush to buy as soon as she and co-host Ben Shepherd begin their presenting duties each morning. Continuing her stylish trend, the 47-year-old made me, a flower non-believer, want to try the classic trend with her black and white floral midi dress worn at the Tuesday show. The best part is it's only 45 and comes from the main street. The cat wore the River Island Dress with black suede thigh-high boots, accessorized with simple gold hoops (I think these are becoming a Cat staple) and she swapped the fabric tie belt that accompanies the dress for a black tie belt and golden. Cat Deeley added thigh-high boots and changed the belt to her River Island dress By changing the belt, Cat cleverly toned down the summer vibe of the dress, which as is wouldn't look out of place on your summer vacation or at a summer event, and made it spring-friendly with a leg covered. The black and white floral print is ideal for anyone, like me, who is less keen on a bright or colorful floral print. He favors tropical prints, rather than small floral or chintzy patterns. Called the Black Floral Puff Sleeve A-line Midi Dress, I love the puff sleeves for a point of difference. They make the dress feminine without being too girly and help to widen narrow shoulders. Personally, I like them to create a classic print, like flowers, for a more modern, dressier look. And I would layer the dress under a knit cardigan, in black or white, giving the sleeves even more of a focal point. The cat dress is one of those transitional pieces we also reach for; just like Cat, now wear it with high black boots like Cat, tights or skinny jeans, and next summer you get a bright and airy dress that will keep you cool. If the length is too short for you, River Island I also have the dress in the same print and style but in a midi length, falling just above the ankle. The mini dress is coming orange and white, if you're a fan of the brighter florals, in sizes UK 6-18, while the midi is also available in black. The midi version is available on River Island Pluswith sizes ranging from 22 to 26. Since her debut on SMTV/CD:UK in the late 90s, Cats' personal style has been a source of inspiration, and it's refreshing to see a daytime TV presenter letting her own fashion sense shine through. In an interview with Grazia, she revealed that she loves doing her hair. For TV shows and appearances, I do my own hair because I really enjoy it and because I like to feel good about myself. Some days I can wear a black leather mini dress, other days I want a whimsical vintage find with a hope and prayer, and other days I wear an androgynous pantsuit from Zara. I like to mix a lot. Viewers loved Cat Deeley's Hush sweater on Monday's This Morning With spring in the air, Cats This morning the wardrobe is definitely starting to reflect the changing times. Monday, its minty green Silent sweater was a pastel dream, and her pastel-hued Hush cardigan worn last week made us all dream. GOOD MORNING!I want to look into the mini egg sunglasses she wears every week.

