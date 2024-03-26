Maddie Ziegler talks Armani beauty, must-have skincare products, and fashion faux pas





Maddie Ziegler isn't just an A-list actress. She is also a beauty girl. The 21 year old Integrate star and Teen VogueThe New Hollywood 2024 inductee has always known how to get by with one or two makeup brushes. As a former competitive dancer, she's spent many hours perfecting her red lip and winged eyeliner, so exploring the beauty space as an adult is an expected feat. Whether she's walking in fashion shows around the world or heading to her next movie premiere, Ziegler prioritizes a clean, natural pace when it comes to her nighttime looks. Below, we caught up with Ziegler before she attended Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Lip Gloss launch party and talked about her prep process, her favorite fashion faux pas, and the beauty products she can't live without. Kirby Gladstein Vogue for teenagers: Tell me about what you're wearing? Maddie Ziegler: I'm wearing a little black Armani dress. It's timeless, but also a little sexy, flirty and fun. I feel very elegant and confident. As soon as I put it on, I felt like a better version of myself. TV: What does fashion mean to you? MZ: Fashion means so much to me, and it truly is the best form of self-expression. It's fun to use fashion as a way to play different characters or express how I feel; Sometimes I want to be attractive, other times I want to be discreet, masculine or feminine. Fashion is the best way for me to express myself, so I usually don't worry about feeling too tied to one type of look. TV: What is a mandatory step in your preparation process? MZ: I think it has to be delicious treats along the way. An inspiring environment. And having good people around me while glam is a must. The glam is really the fun part because we have these sometimes deep and sometimes silly conversations that become the best way to get ready wherever you're going.

