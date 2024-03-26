Antiques Crawl | Rating: Kiowa beaded and fringed dress, approx. 1895 | Season 28 | Episode 9





GUEST: I inherited it from my mother about three years ago. Where she got it, I don't know, but she's had it for a long time. She was from Oklahoma. EVALUATOR: Okay. GUEST: And I guess that would be from Oklahoma. RATER: It comes from the southwest plains, made by a Kiowa woman. The Kiowa people, an extraordinary tribe. Horsemen, first-rate horsemen. And they hunted the buffalo from north to south, from east to west. They are native to western British Columbia, Canada. He crossed western Montana and the Rocky Mountains, migrating on horseback following herds of bison to the southern plains. Right after the Civil War, things were changing dramatically for Native Americans, especially west of the Mississippi. Reservations were being made. The ability to move freely was seriously eroded. In 1867, a treaty was signed, the Treaty of Medicine Lodge, and they lost their freedom to travel. GUEST: Mm-hmm. EVALUATOR: And thousands of Kiowas were sequestered on a reservation in southwest Oklahoma, on about 2.8 million acres. A large amount of land. GUEST: Yeah. RATER: But not, not that big considering where they come from. GUEST: That’s true. REVIEWER: The Kiowa are a proud nation today, and this is a tribute to their heritage. This is a vital and vital tribe. GUEST: Mm-hmm. APPRAISER: This dates from 1890-1900. GUEST: Mm-hmm. APPRAISER: This is a young woman's dress. The skin is that of a deer. It's a native tan, said to have been softened and prepared with crushed deer brains… GUEST: Mm-hmm. REVIEWER: …that would provide both, uh, acid and lanolin. (laughs): And then we have quite a few commercial documents on this subject. The glass beads come from Europe. The ribbons could well come from France. I'm not sure, but Europe. These shells come from Africa. These are cowrie shells. At the very bottom there are pewter cone-shaped pendants. (laughs): These would have been collected in food containers or snuff boxes. Long, very long fringes, the Kiowa are famous for their ability to fringe clothing. If wet, the skin loses water quickly. GUEST: Mm-hmm. EVALUATOR: And it evaporates. But what's more, when the lady moves, the bangs move, and that's just very, very poetic. GUEST: (whispers) EVALUATOR: The Kiowa, they're famous for their beading and their design. Each element is carefully studied. This woman was really very talented. And this isn't the first dress she's made, I can tell you that. It was an item belonging to an individual. GUEST: Yes. REVIEWER: This is not a clan item. This would have affected potential salability. GUEST: Mm-hmm. EVALUATOR: A native tribe might want to reclaim certain things in its possession, and rightfully so. I don't believe this is one of them. Retail, I would value it at around $7,000. GUEST: (softly): Whoa. EVALUATOR: This is highly desirable. I can't tell you how much we loved seeing this. GUEST: Thank you. I appreciate that, I really do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/video/kiowa-beaded-fringed-dress-ca-1895-abuvip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos