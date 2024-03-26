Wilson '24: Showcasing Artistry and Advocacy

The mood in the costume shop is noticeably different one day a week, and that's the day when K'tren Wilson '24 isn't there to fill the space with laughter while creating an extravagant look for her next show or the next theatrical production.

“Wednesdays are the only days he’s not there and it definitely shows,” costume designer and store manager Andrea Bear said with a laugh. “K’tren is a great personality who always brings this super positive energy into the store that rubs off on everyone around him.”

Wilson has worked for Bear since his freshman year. In fact, she said the theater and psychology major from Southaven, Miss., landed the job before he even arrived on campus.

Bear remembers browsing the Wabash Class of 2024 Instagram page, where the new students' photos and bios were featured, giving them an opportunity to connect with their peers and other community members. At that time, she worked with Paul Haesemeyer '21, former Wabash costume technician and current Fulbright winner.

“K’tren specifically said he loved fashion and theater. I said, 'Paul, we need to reach out to this guy,'” Bear said. “So Paul contacted him and said, 'Hey, did you know there are jobs available at the costume store?' Turns out K'tren had no idea what he could be doing here.

“He applied for the position and we set up a Zoom interview,” she continued. “I was amazed by his creativity and the experience he had with theater and costumes as a high school student. I knew he would be the perfect person.

Wilson has worked as a costume designer for a handful of Wabash shows, most recently “Death and the Maiden.”

“It’s crazy to think that this is my last show,” Wilson said before the spring play opened. “I've been on about nine shows here, and it blows my mind. I say to Andrea all the time, “When did you teach me to do what I just did?” When did I learn this? The time that passes is crazy.

Last fall, he was wardrobe supervisor for “Something Rotten!” ,” one of the largest theatrical productions in College history and the first musical to take the Ball Theater stage in nearly a decade. In this role, Wilson was responsible for leading a four-member wardrobe team and ensuring that the actors were dressed comfortably and promptly during the run of the series.

“The stakes in this role were higher,” Wilson said. “Being wardrobe manager has put a bit more pressure on me unlike anything I've ever experienced before, and I feel like I perform well under pressure. It was fun for me to have this idea in my head: “Okay, if you don't do your job, other people won't be able to do theirs.”

“I loved being there to support the actors, keeping them calm if they couldn’t open a zipper or find the head hole,” he continued. “There were many times when I had to tell myself, 'We'll make it.' It's okay, breathe. We still have six seconds left, it's like a minute in the theater!'

Wilson participated in his first theater production in eighth grade when he performed in “Hairspray.” After landing a starring role and overcoming the stress of performing in front of crowds, he fell in love with the art form and continued acting through high school.

“I've done too many shows to count since then, and I've had many different roles, from lead to supporting actor,” Wilson said. “I really love the collaborative process of theater.”

Wilson has performed in a number of Wabash productions, including “As You Like It” and “Where Is Our Beloved Community?” Bear thinks being an artist has influenced the senior's work in the costume shop, the way he solves problems and the way he collaborates with other students.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda once said to learn every part of theater if you get into it, because it will not only make you a better professional in general, but it will also help you communicate better and more effectively with others. ” » said Bear. “I feel like it’s K’tren. He has this passion and this will to do everything.

“He’s a leader,” she continued. “Wardrobe wise and in the costume store, he doesn't hesitate if I ask him to do it – or sometimes I don't even have to ask – that he takes over and trains someone 'one to do something, like thread the sewing machine. or practice a specific stitch.

In addition to his work at the Fine Arts Center, Wilson has also distinguished himself at Wabash through various leadership roles and academic achievements. He is a participant and former class tutor of the Wabash Liberal Arts Immersion Program (WLAIP), a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and 'shOUT, and is the former Vice President of the Malcolm X Institute of Black Studies (MXIBS ).

Bobby Horton, WLAIP program coordinator and psychology professor, said he could tell from the beginning, before Wilson even arrived at Wabash, that he would be a leader. The two first connected via Zoom in the summer of 2020 when COVID-19 shut down WLAIP's in-person summer institute.

“My first impression that summer, when we met virtually with the class, was that he was naturally going to succeed,” Horton recalls. “He was active and engaged in discussions. He had a lot of interesting ideas and questions. He was genuinely curious and wanted to help everyone find a better answer.

As he finishes his final months on campus, Wilson is focused on life after Wabash. He plans to continue designing and making clothing, whether for fun or professionally, and hopes to pursue a career in marketing.

“When people remember me, I hope they remember me as the best dressed,” Wilson said with a laugh. “Most importantly, I hope to leave behind a legacy as an authentic, critical and kind person.”

Wilson will present “This Is Not For You (TINFY)” on April 21 at the Experimental Theater at the Palais des Beaux-Arts.

He wrote the article last semester for his senior seminar and said the research for the show focused primarily on men's fashion and Bayard Rustin, a human rights activist known for his work during of the civil rights movement.

“I was interested in how people perceived Rustin as a queer intellectual, leader and organizer, as well as how he was discriminated against because of his identity and the effects that had on him,” said Wilson. “It all culminated in an exploration of identity, particularly mine and Bayard’s as queer, black, socially active men in two very different eras.”

Wilson said audiences can expect to see men's fashion reinvented, certain images of identity explored and a celebration of anyone who has ever felt like they had to “tone down” or fit into a mold.