Zendaya Sparkles in a Loewe “Tennis” Dress at the “Challengers” Premiere

Zendaya hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new film “Challengers” on March 26 in Sydney. The actress adopted a dazzling look, evocative of her new film centered on the world of tennis.

Zendaya wore a custom Loewe dress in shimmering green by the fashion house's creative director Jonathan Anderson. Anderson, who is the founder of his label JW Anderson, also served as the film's costume designer.

Zendaya at the “Challengers” premiere in Sydney on March 26. James Gourley/Getty Images

The floor-length dress, which featured a thigh-high slit, depicted the shadow of a tennis player preparing to serve a tennis ball in the air. The “Euphoria” Emmy winner also wore a pair of coordinating Loewe heels, adorned with sparkly embellishments throughout. Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, opted for minimal jewelry, accessorizing with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and a delicate ring. Her makeup, especially her eyeshadow, also featured a pop of green.

Zendaya at the “Challengers” premiere in Sydney on March 26. James Gourley/Getty Images

Zendaya has worn Loewe before. In October 2021, the actress styled a gray cotton maxi dress with an oversized gold plaque embellishment from Loewe's Spring 2022 collection for the Women in Film Awards. More recently, Zendaya has branched out into tennis fashion and style.

Zendaya at the “Challengers” premiere in Sydney on March 26. James Gourley/Getty Images

The actress attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, for which she styled traditional white tennis outfits with a cropped logo hoodie and pleated skirt, both by Louis Vuitton; Zendaya starred in her first campaign with the French fashion house in April 2023. She is also an ambassador for Bulgari, where she has been an ambassador since 2020.

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor at the 'Challengers' premiere in Sydney on March 26. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

“Challengers,” directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya as Tashi, a former tennis player turned coach. When her husband Art (Mike Faist) finds himself in the middle of a losing streak, Tashi's strategy to get him back on the winning path sees Art playing against his former best friend and Tashi's former love interest, Patrick (Josh O 'Connor). The film hits theaters on April 26.