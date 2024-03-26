Top Retailer Moves From One San Jose Mega Mall to Another





< style="display:block;padding-top:49.6711%"/> The H&M store logo is seen at Santana Row in San Jose. Image capture: 03/25/24 (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group) SAN JOSE High-end retailer H&M has vacated its location in one of San Jose's mega malls and will move across the street to the other mega mall in the Bay Area's largest city . H&M is preparing a large store space at the Westfield Valley Fairgrounds in San Jose, a mall official said. The new store is expected to open in the coming weeks. < class=""> It's great to have H&M, said Sue Newsom, senior general manager of Westfield Valley Fair. The retailer, which focuses on a segment called women's and men's fast fashion clothing and accessories, is expected to open its new store at Westfield Valley Fair in the first half of April, Newsom estimated. < class=""> H&M has left its longtime store on Santana Row. Valley Fair and Santana Row are located on the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Winchester Boulevard in San Jose. The fast fashion segment focuses on the sale and marketing of affordable clothing that reflects the latest fashion trends. The new H&M store at Westfield Valley Fair will be located on the second floor of the San Jose mall, near the popular Eataly Italian food market. In 2012, Swedish company H&M opened a store on Santana Row totaling 27,000 square feet, a retail operation that occupied the space of a former Borders bookstore. For more than a decade, the H&M store occupied the prestigious space on Santana Row. Santana Row, despite H&M's departure, has recently been busy adding retailers to the destination complex, which includes stores, restaurants, homes, offices, hotel rooms and entertainment venues. Cast, New Balance, Evereve, Todd Snyder, Solidcore, Kohler and 7th Avenue recently entered into lease agreements with Santana Row. Work was underway this week on the New Balance space. Additionally, Santana Row has also opened new dining establishments. These include Fitoor, an Indian restaurant, and Suspiro, a Peruvian-Spanish restaurant. At Westfield Valley Fair, work is currently underway to prepare the H&M store space. The new store that H&M is opening is expected to total more than 20,000 square feet, according to Newsom. H&M is a perfect fit for us to further enhance our current collection, Newsom said.





