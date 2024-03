Kanye West followed a New York fashion star on Instagram. What does it mean?

This is an edition of the newsletter Show notes, in which Samuel Hine reports from the front row of the global fashion week circuit. Sign up here to receive it in your inbox. Earlier last week, Kanye Ye West doubled the number of accounts he followed on Instagram. Whereas before he followed exactly one person (his Vultures 1 co-pilot Ty Dolla $ign), on Monday, Ye added a second person to his feed: downtown fashion star Sandy Liang. Their eagle-eyed followers (and online columnists) noticed immediately. Kanye only follows Ty Dolla and Sandy Liang's sign on ig is actually crazy. wrote an observer on Rare Kanye W, added another. On the profile of Liang's eponymous brand, Yes, more than 20 million followers, began to make noise: Ye sent me, followed by Kanye, and so on. In a week of no shortage of fashion headlines, with Dries Van Notens retiring and Pierpaolo Piccioli and Valentino splitting, it was all an inexplicable footnote. In other words, it was the perfect, weird, low-stakes thing that fashion people love to speculate about. As the tweets and comments multiplied, a few theories hit my group chats. The first was that the rapper, designer and provocateur was hinting at an upcoming project with Liang. After all, he followed Ty$ to promote their just-released joint album. Was Ye planning a fashion collaboration with the Chinatown native and balletcore belle? Crazier things have happened (I think?), but for many reasons this theory struck me as completely improbable. It did, however, get me thinking about the broader return of Yes fashion, which East This totally happens. First, to state what should be obvious: Sandy Liang is not collaborating with Ye or Yeezy. But speculation alone speaks to the impact of the Yes Redemption tour. Before his fall in fall 2022, which happened slowly and then all at once following his infamous White Lives Matter Yeezy show and repeated anti-Semitic outbursts, Ye was rising higher than ever. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was worth billions and defined the aesthetic of contemporary footwear. He worked with Gap to realize his vision of making his designs accessible to the general public and collaborated with his favorite luxury house, Balenciaga. He finally got the validation of the establishment he had long dreamed of, with major commercial success to go with it. All of these corporate partnerships were eliminated in 2022, and for a time its cancellation was so complete that even Goodwill pulled Yeezy products from shelves. But because of his influence, it would always be more complicated to banish Ye from the respectable corners of the fashion world. Although his ambitions for Yeezy have always outstripped his achievements, we're still waiting for Armani-meets-Aman Yeezy desert domes, for example, he has arguably shaped the modern American wardrobe in his image. Go to any airport and you see luxury sweatshirts and dusty color palettes everywhere. And its audience remains loyal. Vultures 1 topped the Billboard 200 (and stayed at No. 10 for six weeks), and Adidas had no problem selling its remaining Yeezy shares.

