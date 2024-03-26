Joely Richardson, 59, dazzles in a glamorous red pleated dress as she attends the premiere of Disney+ series Renegade Nell





Joely Richardson wowed in a glamorous red dress as she attended the premiere of the Disney+ series Renegade Nell on Tuesday. The 59-year-old actress, who plays newspaper mogul Lady Eularia Moggerhange in the series, looked effortlessly chic in a pleated Hermès midi dress. She teamed her ensemble with red suede heeled boots and wore stunning gold bracelets, teamed with a designer Hermès bag. The blonde beauty opted for a dramatic hairstyle and wore bold eyeliner to match her stylish look. Elsewhere on the carpet, Laura Whitmore, 38, stunned in a pale blue suit with a ruffled bow design. Joely Richardson, 59, wowed in a glamorous red dress as she attended the premiere of the Disney+ series Renegade Nell on Tuesday. The actress, who plays media mogul Lady Eularia Moggerhange in the series, looked effortlessly chic in this pleated midi dress. The former Love Island host's suit featured buttons and unique leg slit detailing. Adrian Lester, who plays the Earl of Poynton in the series, cut a stylish display in a crisp white turtleneck underneath a smart navy suit. The actor, who plays a power-hungry character who pursues the fugitive Nell, appeared in good spirits upon his arrival on the carpet. Joely shared a sweet moment with his Renegade Nell co-star Louisa Harland as they held hands for a photo. Louisa is renowned for starring in the popular Derry Girls before starring in the upcoming drama. Nick Mohammed unfortunately suffered a dress malfunction after getting caught in the rain while entering. Nonetheless, the actor looked dapper in a pale green suit and white shirt, with black shoes. Frank Dillane arrived in a smart black suit and a statement red shirt Chris Kowalski and Victoria Brown cut stylish figures as they walk the red carpet Chris turned heads in a statement ensemble while Victoria opted for an elegant red evening dress. Nick Mohammed unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction after getting caught in the rain while arriving. Nonetheless, the actor looked dapper in a pale green suit and white shirt, with black shoes. Frank Dillane arrived in a smart black suit and a statement red shirt Chris Kowalski and Victoria Brown cut stylish figures as they walk the red carpet Chris turned heads in a statement ensemble while Victoria opted for an elegant red evening dress. Renegade Nell is a series set in the 18th century about a young woman who finds herself accused of murder and then runs away to become a highwayman. The stellar cast is led by Ben Taylor, who directed the Netflix hit Sex Education, and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright. Renegade Nell, scheduled for release on the streaming platform in the spring, will likely follow Wainwright's trend of putting complex female characters at the forefront of his stories, especially when it comes to period dramas. The plot of Gentleman Jack, Wainwright's other period drama, depicts, among other things, a love story between two women as it subverts the traditional love stories told by writers in the stories of that time. According to streaming service Disney+, Renegade Nell will see Louisa Harland's Nell go on the run after being framed for murder – becoming a notorious bandit in the process. Louisa Harland stars in Sally Wainwright's new drama Renegade Nell, launching on Disney+ next spring Among the supporting cast is Joely Richardson who plays media tycoon Lady Eularia Moggerhange. Adrian Lester plays the Earl of Poynton, a power-hungry character who pursues the fugitive Nell. As Nell travels the country, she is accompanied by her two younger sisters. While traveling the country as a fugitive, Nell is visited by a spirit named Billy Blind (played by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed) who helps her realize she has a greater destiny. She is accompanied by her close friend and lovable thug Charles Devereux (Frank Dillane), while the two men are pursued by a power-hungry duo consisting of the Earl of Poynton (Adrian Lester) and Sofia Wilmot (Alice Kremelberg). According to the streaming platform, the series will be made up of eight 45-minute episodes and will arrive next spring. Renegade Nell releases on Disney+ on March 29

