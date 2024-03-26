Development and Production Administrator Job at Margaret Howell





Margaret Howell is a contemporary British clothing designer who has successfully worked in the field of men's and women's clothing for over five decades. Today, Margaret Howell clothing is sold worldwide with 12 of our own boutiques in Europe, over 100 retail outlets in Japan and a well-established online business. We are now looking for a Development and Production Administrator to join our Florence team. The aim of the role is to support the production department in the delivery of the seasonal collection, made in Italy, from development to wholesale. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing administrative support across all areas and product lines, ensuring critical path deadlines and business objectives are met. Location: Florence, Italy Responsibilities: – Assist Production and Quality Control Manager during bulk QC inspection at Italian manufacturers and after the visit by compiling and translating final reports. – Support the London development team to deliver the seasonal Made in Italy collection, monitoring style development to communicate supplier requests and inform internal departments of status. – Increase purchase orders on SAP for Made in Italy bulk orders against approved merchandising line plans. – Increase NCI for all relevant DHL shipments, communicating tracking and packing list information directly to the internal team. – Implement care labels and disclaimers for all styles, respecting the critical path. – Help create packing lists, for bulk production and when necessary, throughout the season. Establish NCI invoices for customs purposes – Monitor when bulk styles are shipped for Made in Italy suppliers and mark as in transit at point of sale, verifying purchase order confirmation is accurate, research bulk shipping documents and share with the internal warehouse team. – Maintain accurate records on SAP, close purchase orders and open GRNI ensuring efficient operation of the system. – Other tasks as needed, in support of the development and production team, to ensure business needs are met. Role Requirements: – Diploma or training/experience in the fashion field (manufacturing, quality control compliance, supply cycles). – Fluency in English and Italian. – Excellent organizational, administrative and communication skills (written and verbal). – Proven ability to work effectively on different tasks with competing deadlines. – Demonstrable ability to work quickly and accurately. – Excellent interpersonal skills. – Proactive and a positive attitude. – Excellent computer skills, including MS Office and Excel. Knowledge of any PLM software, an advantage. – Strong link with our brand identity and philosophy. – A real interest in fashion and sustainability. Hours Full time 40 hours, Monday to Friday Awards – Significant staff discount on purchases – Clothing allowance – Life insurance Applications will be reviewed as they are received. Applicants will be shortlisted based on how their skills and experience match our requirements set out above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/263400/development-and-production-administrator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos