A statement of support for fashion: Research led by VCU professor examines the impact of what you wear to work – VCU News

 


By Leïla Ugincius

Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University have found that “dressing for success” is indeed sound advice when it comes to workplace perception.

Coworkers judge you — at least your competence and warmth — on how you dress, writes Jose Cortina, Ph.D., professor of management and entrepreneurship at VCU's School of Business, in “What should I wear to work? An integrative review of the impact of clothing in the workplace», in a recent edition of the Journal of Applied Psychology. This, in turn, influences their evaluation of your performance and their willingness to help you.

Cortina and her team – including Yingyi Chang, Ph.D., who received her doctorate from VCU Business School in May – identified three universal and distinctive workplace clothing characteristics: formality, provocativeness and fashionability. They also looked at uniforms and the religiosity of clothing, linked to particular social groups.

Jose Cortina, Ph.D., professor of management and entrepreneurship in VCU's School of Business. (Archive photo)

“You can influence how others behave toward you by making certain clothing choices,” Cortina said. “But it differs for men and women. For example, women wearing provocative clothing, such as clothing that reveals skin or highlights body contours, are considered less competent. It is not clear whether this is true for men.

Our reactions to the way others dress are, to some extent, automatic.

“As an observer, one must remember that people in formal attire are not more competent and people in fashionable attire are not warmer – but we are inclined to think that they are,” Cortina said.

Employees can learn to better manage their clothing choices at work, which will help them to be adequately supported and positively evaluated by others. Observers, on the other hand, should be aware of biases that may be triggered by wearers' clothing characteristics, such as sexual objectification toward women wearing them and potential stereotyping toward employees wearing clothing religious.

Managers can be trained to avoid such biases in selection and performance evaluation. Employees should also be made aware of potential stereotypes against carriers so that they do not limit their support to certain colleagues due to unwarranted attributions.

“There is no white-collar job where this issue is not important, but there is virtually no research on the effects of clothing characteristics on workplace outcomes,” Cortina said. “This is the first effort to develop a comprehensive model of workplace clothing effects.”