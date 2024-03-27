Wake Forest University





PALM CITY, Florida.– Fighting a field of stars on Monday, the Wake Forest men's golf team is well positioned for the final day of the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, finishing the first day in second place with a score of 564 (-4), ahead of several teams classified. . The field includes 11 of the top 25 teams in the country, with the Deacs currently ahead of 10 of those teams and behind No. 11 Florida State. Wake Forest is currently ahead of No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Arizona State, No. 6 Alabama, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 18 Texas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 25 Duke. Strong performances from juniors Marshal Meisel and senior Michael Brennan helped the Deacs finish the first day strong. Meisel led the Deacs, finishing the day tied for third and posting the lowest score for the Deacs on Monday with a 66 (-5) in the second round. Meisel heated up in the second round, tallying an eagle and three consecutive birdies on the front nine. Meisel enters the final round four shots from the individual lead and 5 under par for the tournament. Brennan shot a low first-round score of 68 (-3) and made five birdies in the second round, finishing seventh in the individual standings. He is just one shot behind Meisel at 4 under par through 36 holes of play. In the second round, second year student Andrew McLauchlan made an eagle on hole No. 9 and finished the round tied, helping the Deacs reach second place. In the first round, junior Scotty Kennon posted a key round of 1 under par to help pace the Deacs early in the day. From Coach Haas: “The guys played well today and fought all day, and here we are. If we start well tomorrow, we'll have a chance at the end. There's a lot to play for tomorrow. Come on Deacs!” Second round The teams will start at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. Wake Forest is paired with Arizona State, Florida State and Vanderbilt. Live Statistics Live statistics will be available via GolfStat. First day results Team results Rank Team First round Second round Total 1 State of Florida 280 278 558 (-10) 2 Waking up forest 282 282 564 (-4) T3 Arizona State 280 285 565 (-3) T3 Vanderbilt 279 286 565 (-3) 5 Arkansas 282 284 566 (-2) 6 Oklahoma 281 286 567 (-1) 7 North Carolina 280 289 569 (+1) 8 Texas A&M 290 283 573 (+5) 9 Alabama 293 285 578 (+10) T10 Texas Technology 289 290 579 (+11) T10 South Florida 292 287 579 (+11) T12 state of ohio 293 287 580 (+12) T12 Duke 299 281 580 (+12) 14 Texas 288 293 581 (+13) 15 Houston 299 291 590 (+22) 16 Lamar 290 307 597 (+29) Wake Forest Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2024/3/25/mens-golf-deacs-in-contention-for-second-team-title-at-valspar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos