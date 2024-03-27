



VILLANOVA Jeptha Abbott DAR welcomed another beautiful spring day with its annual fashion show fundraiser at the Overbrook Country Club in Villanova on April 12. Around 100 members and friends watched the models don Lilly Pulitzer's seasonal trends. Guests could also purchase jewelry and accessories from Lisi Lerch, Milica in the Hat and Lilly Pulitzer, as well as try their luck on the many raffle baskets. Proceeds will benefit DAR’s Helen Pouch Junior Membership Teacher Classroom Scholarship Program, part of the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund (HPMF). The fund was named in memory of Helen Pouch (1901-1919), the daughter of Helena R. Pouch, who became the first national chair of the DAR Junior Membership Committee in 1937 and later served as general chair from 1941 to 1944. Authorized in 1938, the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund funds projects selected by the Junior Membership Committee with approval of the DAR National Executive Committee. Funding includes contributions to DAR Schools, the National Junior Committee Project and the Junior Teacher Grants Scheme. The grant program supports two grants of $500 each for two classrooms in each state and the District of Columbia, for a total of $51,000. K-12 teachers are eligible to apply. Applicants must be approved by a local DAR chapter and complete the grant application by May 1, per submit a Helen Pouch Classroom Grant application online. It is a long-standing tradition for chapter juniors to organize the fashion show, which began in 1934. Jeptha Abbott DAR Junior Member of the Year Leila Gresh was event chair, and Karen Franks Zetterberg, Alexa Grollman, Gayla McCluskey, Emily and Abby Nicholson, Susan O'Donnell and Katie and Rowan Pryma modeled Lilly Pulitzer's fashions. Additionally, at the luncheon, Jeptha Abbott Regent Teri Fischer received the Patriot of the Year Award from the General Anthony Wayne Society Children of the American Revolution (CAR). PA CAR State President and National Awards Chairman William Gresh presented the award. “I had the pleasure of welcoming everyone to our fashion show fundraising luncheon. Our chapter selflessly supports historic preservation, education and patriotism, and I am sure this time is no exception,” said Regent Teri Fischer. “Leila Gresh worked hard to plan this luncheon so we could raise money for DAR’s Helen Pouch Junior Membership Teacher Classroom Scholarship program. I am so proud of her and the generosity of our chapter. And I was touched and honored to receive the Patriote du

Award of the Year. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women's service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who helped secure American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today, the DAR is vibrant and diverse, with more than 185,000

members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and the world each year. Additionally, DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. More than a million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. For more information, visit www.dar.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesherald.com/2024/03/26/jeptha-abbott-dar-ushers-in-spring-with-lilly-pulitzer-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos