The bride gives the guests a dress code for a themed wedding: “DIY a costume.” AITA?





“AITA for giving my guests a dress code? » I (F29) are getting married with my partner (M30) and we are planning a fantasy/renaissance themed wedding. We are big fans of books, video games, films, comics, etc. and we met at a ren faire and wanted it to be part of our wedding. We discussed it with our close friends and everyone thought it was a great idea. So we sent out the invitations along with an attached letter explaining why we wanted to have a themed wedding and examples of the types of things we wanted people to wear (just Google Ren Faire if you want to see). We've included photos, descriptions, budget categories ranging from creating a costume using old/second-hand clothing to directly purchasing something online. We also asked people to contact us if they had any concerns so we could find a solution. I received a few messages from my closest friends saying that they had heard other people, including some of my family members and myself, calling me a bride-zilla. Saying that we're being unreasonable, that it's ridiculous, that they don't want to go if I have to get upset about the clothes. My future MIL (F59) and SIL (F26) are particularly upset. I contacted them after their names were mentioned and they told me I was ruining what is supposed to be a happy day by demanding people dress like idiots. They said everyone should be allowed to dress in whatever way makes them comfortable and I'm very controlling. My partner says don't listen to them but there are so many people who say that. I feel quite hurt by all of this. I thought people would react this way if I said everyone should go out and spend hundreds on costumes, but we did our best to include photos and suggest as many super low budget options as possible. Honestly, I didn't think it was a big deal, but now I'm having second thoughts about the theme wedding idea. Am I the asshole? CHANGES: We put out the invitation that we don't expect or want people to buy wedding gifts from us and would prefer if they kept their money for themselves or used it for their outfit. One of the “low budget options” was things like a normal spring/summer floral dress that many people already owned, with the addition of a flower crown or sash or something. It went from there. For more masculine clothing, it was like a linen shirt with a piece of fabric tied around the waist or a belt. It's pretty low-key and I'm not super strict about it, but not things like a cocktail dress or a bodycon dress or a formal suit and tie. I will also add that excluding SIL and MIL, our closest family and friends have not complained and several people have said they are looking forward to it. It's more like cousins ​​or aunts/uncles or those kinds of friends, they also haven't contacted us directly with their concerns and we hear them through the grapevine. Here's what the top commenters had to say about this one: MindingUrBusiness17 said: NTA. People give dress codes for weddings all the time. Yes, it's strange for people who aren't part of the community. I don't want to dress up or be interested in “nerds”, but if someone I care about wanted the wedding photos to fit a theme, damn it, I fit the theme. I know someone who had a Halloween wedding. Did I want to wear a suit to a wedding? No. Really ? Yes. Unless someone expects me to spend hundreds of dollars on a unique outfit, I do my best to support their dream day. I think all marriages can be a stupid waste of money, so I say make of it what you will. This looks fun. 91901bbaa13d40128f7d said: NTA but I hate this kind of shit and I would politely refuse to attend your wedding. So be aware that this is not something everyone wants to participate in. Internal_Progress404 said: Themed weddings like this are fine, as long as they are optional. Most of these people will never wear this outfit again; it's good that you include budget options, but being frugal and making a costume takes time, and either the time or the cost takes a lot. You can have the wedding theme however you want, but it is optional that people come in costume. Soft YTA to make your guests uncomfortable. disposable pipe said: YTA. But removing the overly demanding dress code doesn't mean you can't have a themed wedding. Remember that *ren faire* has no dress code. People can wear full regalia, modern clothing, or Star Trek uniforms. It's always on theme and it's always fun. Send a follow-up invitation clarifying that dressing up is encouraged, but not at all required, and that everyone can of course wear semi-formal/garden party/whatever is appropriate for the time of day /the place. Throw a big wedding party and have them pull out all the stops. They can be the equivalent of renfaire artists as opposed to customers (your guests are the customers and they can wear whatever they want). This way you can have a decent number of people responding to the theme. Provide a display of capes, hats, flower crowns, fairy wings, etc. which guests can grab upon arrival if they want to have fun. Flower crowns are a great idea because they will go with normal dresses and won't make people look too ridiculous. LadyCass79 said: Light YTA. Keep your wedding party true to your theme. Invite your guests to participate if they wish. Otherwise, standard wedding guest attire is also permitted. This is much more reasonable and allows customers to use formal clothing they already own if necessary. Guests often already spend money on a gift. Having to buy specialty clothing that you have no use for if you don't like it is not appealing. I say this as a geek who had a gaming-themed wedding. industry-hunger-9817 said: NTA themed weddings are fun. You offered them economical options. I've seen a lot of these themed weddings and they are really fun. It's only for one day, I don't know why they can't go with the flow. They have the option not to go. fishmom5 said: Honestly, I'm a giant nerd like you, OP, and I'm sorry to say it YTA. A party-themed wedding sounds amazing, but dressing up should be optional. It sounds like your families are normies and aren't comfortable with this idea. You don't want your guests to be kicked out. I assume you invite them because you want to continue to maintain a relationship. Honestly, it's an easy fix. Send an email and clarify that the dress code is optional, but that you would like to see everyone looking their best. People who want to have fun with it will, and the rest will be able to tolerate a bunch of nerds for a few hours. carefree-ability-748 said: No, it's your wedding, so by default, it's your decision. Personally, I would not participate. I'm not interested in making a suit, especially since I'll never wear it again and would be completely uncomfortable in those clothes at the wedding. It's way too much work. AdFinancial8924 said: Soft YTA because it depends on how strict you are going to be with him. I really don't have time to buy a special outfit if I'm a regular guest at a wedding, but I think it's nice to have a theme and let the guests know it. For example, you wouldn't want people to show up in sequined cocktail dresses and that's okay. But could I just wear a regular floral dress if that's what I have? It kind of fits your theme, but not your list. Although opinions are pretty divided on this one, most people weren't on OP's side. What advice would you give to this bride? Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.someecards.com/lifestyle/aita/bride-gives-wedding-guests-a-dress-code-for-themed-wedding-diy-a-costume-aita/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos