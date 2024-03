Funky Chef Launches the World's First Fitted, Fashion-Forward Chef Jackets, Designed Exclusively for Women

Breaking the tradition of classic chef coats designed for men, Funky Chef brings fit, fashion and function to female culinary professionals everywhere. VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / In a revolutionary departure from the conventional kitchen uniform designed for men, Awesome chef is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary collection of fitted, patterned chef jackets designed specifically for female culinary professionals. This initiative aims to redefine industry standards by seamlessly blending fit, fashion and functionality. “Tropical Tiger” Amid an increase in the number of women are joining the culinary world, Funky Chef emerges as a pioneer, filling an important gap in the market. The lack of chef jackets tailored to women's needs remains a recurring problem – a void that Awesome chef undertakes to fill. Founder and CEO Hannah Staddon said: “Traditional white chefs were designed for men's bodies and fail to capture the creativity, form and function demanded by today's female culinary professionals. Our mission is to empower the next generation of women chefs, ensuring they feel empowered. in their everyday uniforms. Funky Chef's fitted jackets have already gained ground, adorning women's backs chief influencers, yacht bosses, private chefsculinary educators, students And recipe developers. These elegant jackets have notably found their place on the chefs featured in the top 10 television series, Under the bridge. Features include a slim fit with an adjustable waist, a shorter length with a rounded bottom and split side seams for added maneuverability and a flattering appearance. Made from stretchy, lightweight, breathable cotton – printed with eco-friendly dyes – the jackets are intentionally designed to provide a comfortable fit for women in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3XL. Funky Chef opted for a zipper over traditional buttons to ensure quick on and off and included what every girl can never get enough of: pockets. The collection includes 10 fashion-forward designs, including classic colors, starting at $129 each, with new prints releasing in late 2024. As part of its commitment to making a positive impact, Funky Chef is pledging 1% of its profits to the Endometriosis Foundation. of America. For more information on Funky Chef and to order these revolutionary chef coats, follow our Instagram page @funkychefco or visit www.FunkyChef.co About Funky Chef: Awesome chef is the world's first and only collection of tailored, fashion-forward chef jackets that reflect the creativity and professionalism of today's female culinary talents. Breaking the traditional mold of classic, shapeless blanks, Funky Chef introduces a revolutionary concept: power combinations designed exclusively for female chefs. Each Funky Chef jacket is meticulously crafted from eco-friendly, non-toxic cotton, reflecting a commitment to style and sustainability. In addition to setting new standards in culinary fashion, Funky Chef is also championing a cause, dedicating 1% of all profits to the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Contact details: Hannah Staddon

Founder and CEO

[email protected]

954-702-3665 SOURCE: Awesome chef View original Press release on newswire.com.

