Associated Planner – Men's Accessories and Basics at Bloomingdale's





About Bloomingdale's makes fashion personal and fun, aspirational yet accessible. Our mission is to guide and inspire our clients to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. We will always strive to make Bloomingdale's unlike any other store in the world. Everyone plays a vital role in bringing our mission to life. Regardless of position, we believe all colleagues have a voice and access to share their thoughts with all levels of management. Our colleagues are passionate, motivated, enterprising and collaborative. We welcome and embrace diversity of backgrounds, thoughts, and opinions while having a lot of fun along the way. Job Overview Through our carefully curated selection of products, we guide and inspire our customers to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. To help us consistently meet our customers' demands, our planning team uses analytics to develop localized strategies that maximize sales. The Associate Planner works closely with the Planning Director to develop location-specific financial plans and recommend strategies for key vendor plans for an assigned business area. In this role, you will manage an entire business throughout the season, including assessing and responding to sales activity and trends, managing inventory levels and site replenishment, and driving sales, margins and revenue across stores and online channels. By leveraging analysis and intuition, you will ensure the right products are available in the right place at the right time, consistently meeting our customers' expectations while driving sales and profitability for the business assigned to you. To achieve our financial goals, you will also ensure that the financial strategy supports national and localized assortments by store and channel with appropriate receiving and inventory levels. Our ideal candidate is highly analytical and strategic, a strong collaborator, and can skillfully balance multiple projects while being agile in response to changing priorities. Essential functions Provide independent and strategic recommendations to drive business results

Execute pre-season financial planning activities for a specific business unit, including creation of all department and vendor plans, VMTs, and daily sales and forecast plans.

Provide buyer analytics and recommendations to support assortment decisions by channel and location

Leverage analytics to guide merchants on strategies to generate opportunities and minimize supplier risks.

Attend vendor meetings related to the planning function to negotiate location and strategy plans; advocate for the geographic distribution of brands, items and an expanded replenishment offer

Perform quarterly retrospective analysis to inform future strategy

Create a daily pre-season sales plan by department and channel based on the marketing calendar, holiday schedules, markdowns and promotion cadence.

Forecast daily sales and inventory by channel and location to support the ROF process

Distribute product orders to maximize business by channel and location

Where applicable, determine fixture plans and capacities by door and brand, manage inventory levels to meet customer needs, and balance fixture needs with business needs.

Perform other tasks as assigned Qualifications and skills We encourage candidates with a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience in a related field to apply.

2-3 years Relevant analytical experience

communication skills : Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to read, write and interpret documents such as reports and procedure manuals

: Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to read, write and interpret documents such as reports and procedure manuals Math skills: Average minimum math skills, including the ability to calculate rates, ratios and percentages Reasoning ability: Highly analytical, strategic and able to identify data trends and present risks and opportunities. Ability to manage workflow independently and efficiently with minimal direction Physical Requirements: This position involves walking, standing, hearing and speaking regularly. May sometimes involve bending, kneeling or crouching. Involves near vision, color vision, depth perception and focus adjustment Other abilities: Demonstrated ability to balance multiple projects and demonstrate flexibility in response to changing priorities Highly motivated with a proactive approach to job responsibilities Strong team player who relies on others to make better decisions Strong computer skills, particularly Excel (i.e. V-lookups, pivot tables, sumifs) Ability to influence and collaborate effectively with cross-functional partners

