God just put it on my heart, Amherst mom helps high school girls find their perfect prom dress





LUBBOCK, Texas — Walking into Amber Harpers' “She Threw” prom dresses of every color, shape and size immediately appear. The dresses come in sparkly, simple, red, green and every shape and size on the market. She has two hundred of them hanging on shelves and none of them have a price tag. Harper runs a prom dress donation closet right out of her home in Amherst, Texas. She has been running the closet and accepting dress donations since 2019. She told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday that it's all about making sure every girl has the chance to have the perfect dress at her prom. I remember how much fun prom was for me and I just don't want anyone to miss out on this opportunity. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Harper said. Popular Salad Kitchen Coming Soon to Lubbock at Covenant Park

After Harper opened her dress donation closet, it grew so much that her husband built her a “shed” in their backyard that she uses as a space to display the dresses and allow girls to try them on before their big day. Harper started donating dresses after noticing that girls at the school where she worked needed prom dresses without paying full price. “Do you have any other free dresses?” Do you have other dresses? I also need a dress. I need a dress too,” Harper said of the high school girls’ reactions after the first time she donated dresses. Now, five years later, Harper is still gratifying to see a girl find her perfect prom dress. Levelland man charged with murder of mother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

This makes me so happy. It just makes me want to burst into tears,” Harper said. Harper said one moment that still sticks out in her heart was when one girl in particular found a dress that fit her perfectly during Harper's second year managing her donation closet. Her mom almost burst into tears because she was like, I don't know how else I'm going to get her to prom and that's all she ever dreamed of,” Harper said of the incident. memory. Harper said she is living her dream of helping these girls get their dresses. God just put it on my heart that this community needed it,” Harper said. If anyone wants to get a dress from Harper's closet, she tells them to message her at Facebook to schedule a trial time. She also accepts prom dress donations and said it doesn't matter if the dresses are old, new, big or small.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/god-just-put-it-on-my-heart-amherst-mom-helps-high-school-girls-find-their-perfect-prom-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

