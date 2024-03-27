Wake Forest University





CHARLOTTE After a perfect 2-0 weekend, freshman Luca Pow was named ACC Freshman of the Week, while DK Suresh Ekambaram And Holden Koons were named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday evening. After a perfect 2-0 weekend, freshmanwas named ACC Freshman of the Week, whileAndwere named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday evening. The two honors follow a weekend in which Wake Forest posted its eighth and ninth straight victories with two wins over ACC foes Louisville and Notre Dame. Pow, a native of Solihull, England, went 2-0 in singles action this weekend, winning back-to-back victories over Piet Steveker and Yu Zhang of Louisville and Notre Dame, respectively. So far this season, Pow has accumulated an excellent record of 18-2. Additionally, the rookie standout is currently on a 12-fight winning streak, dating back to February 4. Pow in numbers (simple) Save ACC 1 2 3 4 5 6 Streak Ottoman 18-2 4-0 1-0 1-0 9-0 7-2 W12 The #1 doubles duo in the country ( DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons ) beat two top-15 opponents last weekend, knocking out No. 9 Etienne Donnet/Natan Rodrigues of Louisville and No. 13 Sebastian Dominko/Jean-Marc Malkowski of Notre Dame. It should be noted that Wake Forest earned the doubles point in both competitions. Suresh Ekambaram/Koons are 14-1 in double-doubles this season, playing only at first place. The dynamic duo is a perfect 6-0 against nationally ranked opponents and has yet to lose a doubles match in ACC play (4-0). Notably, Suresh Ekambaram only lost one double-double match in his college career, going 35-1, all to first place. No. 1 Suresh Ekambaram/Koons in numbers (doubles) Save ACC 1 2 3 Streak Suresh/Koons 14-1 4-0 14-1 W2 Following No. 6 Wake Forest returns home to face Belmont Abbey on Wednesday, before hosting No. 16 NC State and Boston College on Friday. Follow the Deacons: GoDeacs.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

