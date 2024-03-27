BALENCIAGA Sales Associate | Scottsdale Fashion Square





03/26/2024 Balenciaga – Regular

SCOTTSDALE – the united states of america HOW YOU WILL CONTRIBUTE Ensure achievement of individual and store sales targets, improving and growing the business

Deliver an exceptional customer service experience and demonstrate strong product knowledge and Balenciaga's story and message in line with the Balenciagas customer journey

Maintain an active, accurate and organized customer book with the meaningful data you have captured, contact customers regularly and follow up appropriately on all sales or customer inquiries.

Get information about current trends and fashion history and participate in the sales ceremony to chat with customers and provide advice.

Participate in a team environment; foster open and constructive communication with team members, always being collaborative and proposing effective solutions

Contribute to the execution of daily operational tasks according to company guidelines WHO ARE YOU At least 3 years of experience in a similar role, preferably within other retail or fashion companies

Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced, dynamic environment through excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Proven ability to drive results in a sales role, exceeding individual and store goals.

Commercial awareness and business acumen through a true passion for the fashion industry

Strategic vision to develop the company and high level of personal performance WHY WORK WITH US? This is an exciting opportunity to join the Balenciagas Scottsdale Fashion Square team as a Sales Associate who will lead the business and contribute to the brand philosophy. We invite you to be part of a team that provides opportunities for learning and growth. Balenciaga is committed to promoting your professional development within the House or the Kering group. We empower leaders to create, build and sustain high-performing teams that excel at execution. We help each employee reach their full potential in a stimulating and fulfilling work environment. DIVERSITY COMMITMENT Balenciaga is committed to fostering a diverse workforce. We believe that diversity in all its forms; race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national or ethnic origin, disability, protected veteran status, or other protected characteristics by applicable law, enrich the workplace and our customer experience. As an equal opportunities employer, we accept all applications and select our talent based on their skills and in line with our brand behaviors. Helping people succeed is what we live for, and it's part of our interview process to talk with you about how to excel in our business. We are currently seeking a Sales Associate who will report to the Store Manager. YOUR OPPORTUNITY The Balenciaga Sales Associate is responsible for providing our customers with superior service by meeting their individual needs and expectations. This person will act as a brand expert, promoting both Balenciaga's philosophy and values.

