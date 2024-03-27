Fashion
Couple offers reward for lost wedding dress after groom leaves it on roof of car
A bride-to-be searches for her wedding dress after her fiancé left it on the roof of his car.
Lindel Cain and her groom, Tom Mitton, were picking up some items from a storage unit when Mitton decided to place her wedding dress on the roof of the car to prevent the box from being crushed until 'They forget she was up there. . The couple began driving with the dress still on the roof.
We were stopping in Burnside Village (mall) when the penny dropped for him, and we quickly turned around and tried to retrace our steps, Cain said. 7 Newsa local Australian outlet.
We parked the car and walked along Port Wakefield Rd with trucks going 90km/h in front of us, trying to find the box somewhere on the side of the road.
Despite their efforts to locate the $2,000 dress, they were ultimately unsuccessful in finding it and are now offering a $500 reward to anyone who does so with Cain, noting that his name is written on the box.
Although she was very upset to see her dress disappear, the wedding isn't scheduled until February 2025, so there's still plenty of time to get a new dress if the original doesn't arrive.
After overcoming the initial shock, Cain said 7 News that she considers the situation amusing and plans to incorporate it into her wedding speech. It'll make a great speech at the wedding, she said.
She also had no intention of letting her future husband off the hook for his mistake so easily, but she could tell he was remorseful. For a man who is not very emotional, there was a lot of emotion yesterday, a lot of tears on his part because he could see how upset I was, she said.
Cain isn't the only person to end up with a wedding dress accident. Recently, the bride's wedding dress was splattered with red paint as she walked down the aisle in a cruel prank orchestrated by the groom's mother.
A Mexican bride's wedding gone wrong has gone viral on platforms including Reddit, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. In a message to Reddit Wedding Shaming Subreddit, one poster wrote about someone from their mother's hometown named Alexandra, who was relentlessly harassed by her current husband's family.
The groom was said to come from a wealthy family in Ciudad Obregn, Sonora, Mexico, and after learning that he was engaged to a woman who was not from the same background, his family began to pull out all the stops. his power to sabotage the young couple's relationship.
The Reddit poster said Alexandra was a lovely person, wouldn't hurt anyone, and didn't deserve the alleged harassment campaign the groom's parents had launched against her. They wrote that she was trying to hold her head high in the face of gold-digger allegations from her parents, trying to lead with kindness.
However, when the young couple announced their engagement, things took a turn for the worse. According to a now viral X in Spanish thread, The groom's mother, Maupe, faked a heart attack when she heard the news. At the time, Maupe allegedly blamed the couple for his heart problems and told his son that the least he could do would be to cover all of his medical expenses.
According to the Twitter feed, Alexandra was walking up the church steps with her father when her sparkly wedding dress was splattered with red paint. The crowd reportedly screamed in horror as they quickly turned to look at what had happened, not knowing what had splashed them at that moment. The train of her dress and the steps behind her were stained red.
The family hired someone to throw red paint on the bride's dress right before walking down the aisle, according to the Reddit poster. They added that three men were responsible for ruining the bride's dress; two of them were responsible for throwing two cans of paint at him and the third recorded the incident with his phone.
