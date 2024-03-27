USF’s Alex Golesh and Amir Abdur-Rahim’s friendship paid off – The Oracle

USF football coach Alex Golesh and men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim come from exceptionally different backgrounds.

One is from Ohio, the son of Russian immigrant parents. The other is from north Georgia and is one of 13 siblings.

Related: Sacrifice shaped Golesh's motivation as a head football coach

But there is one unifying factor between these two men: They both inherited sports programs they were desperate to win.

We faced very similar situations, Golesh said of Abdur-Rahim during a press conference on Monday. One could probably argue who was tougher and what I respect so much about him is that he didn't care.

Golesh was handed a team considered one of the worst in the country, compiling a mere 4-29 record for the 2020-22 seasons.

Abdur-Rahim's job wasn't easy either. Men's basketball had not finished with a conference winning record since 2012. Their only mark of recent success was a 24-win season and a CBI championship in 2019.

In storybook fashion, both coaches led their respective programs to some of the greatest one-year turnarounds in all of college sports.

Football returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and won in a dominant manner. Men's basketball won 25 games, the most in program history. The team also won the Conference USA regular season title for the first time.

But more importantly, the two were the driving force behind a seismic shift in the culture of USF Athletics.

Related: It's been crazy: USF students invade Yuengling Center before NIT second round game

When you're a freshman, you want to win games, but the little things matter, Abdur-Rahim said after her Feb. 7 win over Charlotte. They are part of your culture.

Abdur-Rahim has had culture on his mind since he stepped foot on campus. It is often found somewhere on the USF campuseither by encouraging students to show up for games or by handing out free drinks at Starbucks.

It’s the humility with which he goes about his business, Golesh said. It’s so easy to connect with him and see why these guys want to play for him.

Golesh’s support for his fellow first-year coach has been evident. He has been spotted on the Yuengling Center court several times this season.

Me and the coach [Golesh], we talk a lot, Abdur-Rahim said. Every time we win on the road, I always get a text from him. Just like when they won, I was still texting him. That's what it's about.

Abdur-Rahim returned the favor. Last Thursday morning, he stopped by spring football practice to share some wisdom. On Monday, he returned to train a second time.

Golesh said Abdur-Rahim spoke about the importance of trust and team building within a program.

He highlighted the leadership of Bulls senior guard and co-AAC Player of the Year Chris Youngblood. Golesh compared Youngblood's demand for excellence to his star redshirt freshman quarterback, Byrum Brown.

How to get all nine guys playing? » asked Golesh. They all want their minutes and their points. It seems like every night it's a different scorer. It's truly fascinating to watch. It's similar in terms of what we're trying to do.

As both coaches enter their second seasons at USF, expect the beyond friendship between the two coaches to be paramount in their continued success.

I'm just super proud of him and super proud of this basketball team, Golesh said. They have energized this campus over the last two months like nothing I have ever seen.