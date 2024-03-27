Women's Division Chamber of Commerce 19th Annual “Fashion and Frolic” Event | White Lake Marker





Muskegon The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce will present its 19th annual Fashion and Frolic, taking place at the Event Center and Loft at Fricano Place Muskegon on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and featuring a delicious dinner, cash bar, silent auction and raffles. , a captivating style spectacle and vendor market showcasing unique merchandise and services. This year's theme is Garden Party. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner prepared by Harris Hospitality will begin at 6 p.m. Over the past 18 years, we have been able to distribute more than $517,769 to people in need across West Michigan. Funds raised support area nonprofit agencies, annual scholarships, community beautification projects and much more. Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased by going directly to our website at www.womensdivision.org and event selection. Event co-chair Jo Anne Hoekenga said: “This event is vital to continuing our legacy of helping many of the organizations we support each year. Fashion and Frolic is a premier event that truly prepares us to support so many community efforts throughout Muskegon County. We are currently looking for help with the following topics: Sponsors/Sponsors for our event. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $1,750 and include free tickets. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you can find more information and the necessary forms on our website at www.womensdivison.org.

Silent Auction Donations, we are looking for items such as gift cards, engaging travel/destination experiences, etc.

Donations of money to support our general fund can be made by also going to our website and clicking on the Fund-a-Need link on the event page.

Choose to be a seller or participant in the Style show. All interested small business owners can also visit our website to fill out the entry form and find further information. The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce (WDCC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 to promote community and create civic awareness. For more than 70 years, WDCC members have raised funds to support area nonprofit agencies, scholarships, community beautification projects and more. More than 200 volunteers dedicate countless hours to plan, organize and implement events and projects to benefit people in need across West Michigan.

