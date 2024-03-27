This Ruffled Dress Makes Me Feel Like a Spring Bouquet





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! If I'm going to dress up, I want to wear something fun that still fits my personal style. And for Easter or spring styles, that means I generally want to feel as frilly and beautiful as possible, like I'm part of a cool-looking garden myself. Silly? Probably. But if you're celebrating a season, you might as well look the part, right? That's how I feel about this absolutely gorgeous dress I found on Amazon. And all I have to say is that I am absolutely ready to go down the rabbit trail. THE Ecowish Short Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress costs just $41 on Amazon, and it's well worth every penny. This unique tiered dress is all about comfort, but it also looks great on everyone. It has a smoked top with fluttering sleeves, all made from 100% polyester. Plus, it has a cute lining underneath, so you don't have to worry about showing off something you don't want to. This already makes it a great option for wearing in windy spring weather. Get the Ecowish Short Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress on Amazon for $41! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change. It has a beautiful tiered skirt as well as a buttoned fastening back and an A-line shape, which flatters most body shapes. Plus, it has a round neck, so you don't have to worry about accidental exposure if you plan to wear it with family or to a work event. Shoppers praised the dress as “both stylish and functional” and added that it was “easy to move around in.” Others called it “very flattering” and “great quality”, even calling it a “cute dress for Easter”. Get the Ecowish Short Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress on Amazon for $41! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change. This is a dress you'll want to add to your wardrobe quickly before it sells out in multiple colors. There are plenty to choose from and all of them are absolutely stunning – so you shouldn't have any trouble finding one that complements your look. But you definitely won't spend an arm and a leg on it, at least. And I think I'll be wearing mine well after Easter is over. Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […]

