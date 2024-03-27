Huskies set for title game rematch in Sweet 16





BOSTON The top-seeded UConn men's basketball team (33-3) heads north for the Sweet 16, taking on fifth-seeded San Diego State (26-10) in a rematch of the 2023 national championship game. Tip-off Thursday for the Eastern Regional semifinals from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. and will air on TBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz at the call. The Huskies are in the Sweet 16 for a second straight season, a feat the program last accomplished during a three-game series run from 2002 to 2004. The rematch with SDSU marks the fourth time in the NCAA tournament history that a rematch for the title takes place in the following tournament. UConn is 12-6 all-time in the Sweet 16. UConn is 2-0 all-time against San Diego State, with both meetings played out in memorable NCAA Tournament style. In the first meeting of the 2011 Sweet 16, Kemba Walker tied UConn's single-game NCAA Tournament record with 36 points in a UConn victory en route to the program's third national title. Last season, Tristen Newton And Adam Sanogo both recorded double-doubles in the national championship as Connecticut won its fifth national title. Connecticut advanced to the regional round with two wins last week in Brooklyn, beating 16th-seeded Stetson on Friday and 9th-seeded Northwestern on Sunday. In Sunday's win over the Wildcats, Newton had 20 points and 10 assists while Donovan Clingan recorded a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds with a career-high eight blocks. Clingan became one of three players in NCAA Tournament history to post such a stat line, joining David Robinson in 1986 and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1983. UConn is led this season by Newton, a consensus first-team All-American who is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. His double-double against NU was his 11th of the season and he also recorded two triple-doubles. Cam Spencer is second on the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and is one of America's most efficient deep shooters, ranking fifth in the country with a 44.0 percent 3-point mark. Alex Karaban adds 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Clingan adds 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting. BIG EAST Freshman Stephon Castle gives UConn five players averaging double figures at 10.8 points per game. San Diego State advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over 12th-seeded UAB and No. 13 Yale last week in Spokane. Jaedon LeDee leads the Aztecs with 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, earning third-team AP All-America honors this year. According to Kenpom, San Diego State has one of the 10 best defenses in America and holds opponents to 66.2 points per game. If the Huskies advance, they will face the winner of No. 3 Illinois and No. 2 Iowa State in the regional final on Saturday.

