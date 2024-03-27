Sustainable fashion: Mirjana's hats / North Macedonia / Regions / Home page





A young student, designer and entrepreneur from North Macedonia decided to make her dream come true by developing hats produced by reusing waste. The idea is very successful

A 25-year-old girl collects scraps from different textile factories in Tetovo to create women's clothing and hats, helping to reimagine the role of landfills in North Macedonia, a country where the waste recycling process is still under development. -developed. . What is waste for someone, for Mirjana Josifoska it is work and a way to contribute to the protection of the natural environment of the city, known for its scattered waste and polluted air.

Mirjana says she is the only hat producer in the country. His innovative ideas and eco-friendly business have earned him prizes and cash rewards for several years. Mirjana is currently about to complete her university studies in fashion design and has also completed a one-year academy.

Most textile waste arrives in smaller quantities and to produce a hat you only need 30cm of fabric. Our designs are sustainably and ethically produced in Tetovo, and are handmade in three sizes – available for every head, said Mirjana Josifoska. From the leftovers from hat production, we produce hair clips with a zero-waste sewing technique, which ultimately leaves no waste.

From her childhood, she loved to draw and this is how she developed her talent. As a teenager, Mirjana wanted clothes that weren't available in the city. So she asked her parents to buy her a sewing machine. She researched sewing techniques on the Internet and began making her own clothes.

I realized that it is very difficult to sew, especially clothes, but I did not give up. My grandmother, who worked in a textile factory, helped me. I also started taking fashion and clothing design courses, I did various experiments, adds Mirjana. It was already time to go to university and I opted for fashion design, where I learned about sustainability, that is to say the reuse of leftover textile materials in order to reduce the amount of waste and produce a new product.

After participating in a student workshop called Sustainable History, she decided to start working only with hats. Students were given scraps from factories and had to make a product to display at a trade show. Mirjana created a clothing collection called “Memory of a City” inspired by Tetovo, its pollution problems and youth emigration. The hats were part of the collection.

While making hats, I became interested in the production process and realized that such production did not exist in our country. I did some research and so I set my sights on making hats. I found it very interesting: it's different to design clothes and you can differentiate yourself from others, shares Mirjana.

As a young student in 2022, she took a big step forward: she obtained a grant from government measures for self-employment and launched into the creation and sale of hats. At the end of the same year, with her innovative and ecological idea, she participated in the Up Lift Balkan acceleration program for young entrepreneurs and won a grant of 4,000 euros. Mirjana also received similar support from South East European University, where she was awarded for accelerating the development of women-led green businesses.

In October 2023, Mirjana won the Balkan regional competition “Balkan Green Ideas” in the green business category, while in December 2023 she was included in a new accelerator program organized by the US government administration and the University of Arizona.

The program is called GIST Innovates the Balkans: 12 start-ups, including mine, were engaged, first with training in Kosovo, then nine weeks of online work with American mentors. In the end, six of us were invited to a big event in the United States (Venture Devils Demo Day) where we presented our ideas, says Mirjana. Besides the monetary reward, the experience I gained through the American way of working is even more valuable. I learned a lot about a different and successful business development model.

His ideas continue to receive support from other programs. She is now applying for a scholarship in Germany in the field of circular economy. Among the 20 nominated companies, only his and another from Serbia are from the Balkan countries. She now hopes to complete the jury evaluation process and internet voting, and the main prize will bring in up to 25,000 euros.

As Mirjana tells us, 9,000 tonnes of textile waste are created every year in North Macedonia's textile factories, so there's a lot of material. She is inspired by women like Sofia Loren, Anita Ekberg and others.

Comments, where possible, are reviewed by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation may vary. Access our policy

Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by