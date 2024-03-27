Fans are impressed by Zendaya's tennis-themed dress at the Challengers premiere





Fans are impressed by the green dress Zendaya wore to attend the premiere of her new movie, Challengersin Sydney, Australia. On March 26, the 27-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the event alongside his two co-stars from the film, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. For the occasion, she opted for a custom green maxi dress, designed by LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson. The sparkling dress not only had a plunging neckline and slit, but it also featured a reference to Challengers, in which Zendaya plays a successful tennis player who becomes a coach. The dress featured a black print adorned with a silhouette holding a tennis racket, with the silhouette preparing to serve a gold and black ball. THE Euphoria The star teamed the outfit with a pair of matching green heels, green eyeshadow and diamond earrings. She also got to debut her blonde hair, styled in a bun. Following the event, Zendaya took to her Instagram story to show a close-up video of her dress and tagged her signature stylist, Law Roach, in the post. (Getty Images) On X, formerly known as Twitter, many fans applauded Zendaya's look and the dress for her tribute. Challengers. The color on her, her hair, the tennis player on her dress, the face card, Zendaya the fashion icon, one wrote. THE TENNIS PLAYER ON HER DRESS OH ZENDAYA NO ONE DOES A PRESS TOUR LIKE YOU, another added, while a third agreed: THIS DRESS ON ZENDAYA. Many people also applauded her longtime partnership with Roach, as one tweeted: Tennis themed dress, oh Law and Zendaya have done it again. Oh the tennis player pattern on the dress??? » another added. Zendaya and Law Roach, you will always be famous! During a video of the premiere shared on by a fan, the Disney Channel alum even made a joke about her iconic dress, while expressing her appreciation to everyone who worked on Challengers. When you create a character, it's not just you. You are an amalgamation of the work of several people… Whether it's hair, makeup, our incredible costume designer. Jonathan Anderson, she said, while pointing to her dress and referring to the outfits' designer. Yeah no, I came like a tennis court tonight. A dazzling tennis court. In the film, which opens in the United States on April 26, Zendaya plays the role of a tennis coach for her husband, as he prepares for a match against her character's former partner. The film was previously scheduled to be released in September 2023, but the release date was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which did not end until November 2023. Before the release of her film, Zendaya participated in numerous tennis events. On March 17, she and her boyfriend Tom Holland attended the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. On the occasion, the couple was also seen belting out the lyrics to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Once the match is over, the Dune The actor met Polish Iga Swiatek after defeating Greek Maria Sakkari. After the match, Swiatek shared a photo of her and Zendaya on her Instagram Story, writing: What just happened? Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and thoughtful.

