Inside the booming relationship between fashion and luxury hotels
From Hotels in Armani has Versace Palace, the worlds of fashion and hospitality have long gone hand in hand. Last year alone, the Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld brands respectively opened five-star establishments, the Red Hotel in Melides, Portugal and The Karl Lagerfeld Macau in China. Then there are the recent design x hotel crossovers, like the Fendi Beach Club at Roman bridge in Marbella, Spain; the acquisition of Valentino Avino Palacein Ravello, Italy and the Sir Paul Smith Suite in Browns Hotel in London, to name just a few.
Launching next month in London The other house (a private residents' home focused on sustainability), is The Green Thread, a partnership with a sustainable designer duo VIN + WATER. The project will serve as a platform for innovation in design, culture and sustainability, with a fashion show launching the initiative on April 2 at The Other House South Kensington. The show will feature VIN + OMI's latest collection titled Sci-Fi Magpie and will see Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood walk the catwalk wearing textiles derived from plant waste from HM King Charles Sandringham Estate. Going forward, the designers will also advise The Other House on creative sustainability, as the group is set to open The Other House Covent Garden in early 2025, with their designs, from art to fabrics, integrated into all properties .
In the meantime, giving the fashion-hospitality relationship a whole new, different twist is NO uniforma luxury design house that offers cutting-edge, sustainable uniforms for the biggest names in hospitality. Nicholas Oakwellthe British haute couture designer who founded the brand said he wanted to challenge the conventional notion of bland hotel uniforms, which render the wearer invisible, by offering innovative styles, vibrant hues and luxurious fabrics which truly reflect the luxury industry.
We've all become more aware of design, whether it's our clothes, our cars or our interiors, and now with social media we're bombarded with it, Nicholas explains. When it comes to a uniform, it's often overlooked, but a hotel can extend its brand identity with the right piece; it can really make a statement. A well-designed uniform is also important for staff, to give them a sense of belonging and feel empowered to represent the brand.
NO Uniform has designed timeless concepts for prestigious brands, ranging from historic hotels, such as Claridges, to renowned establishments, such as Nobu and Fairmont. Each collection aims to accentuate the customer's identity, with uniforms becoming a key part of the customer experience. Specializing in new hotel openings, NO Uniform has recently partnered with Raffles & Fairmont, Doha and Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with previous projects also including Rosewood London, Corinthia London and The Goring Hotel.
Comments from Nicolas: At NO Uniform, we see ourselves as silent storytellers who transform fabric into narratives. We are deeply committed to our future, with a focus on sustainable, conscious fashion that stands the test of time. The era of personalization has begun, allowing consumers to express their unique identity through their clothing. In today's dynamic hospitality industry, NO Uniform is at the forefront, combining style and durability to provide tailored, fashion-forward uniforms that align with the evolving demands of hospitality. 'industry.
Applying a contemporary and conscious approach to uniform design, NO Uniform thinks practically and fashionably, instilling unique local cultures and brand essence through each collection. Each design goes beyond aesthetics, he says, using eco-friendly materials and supporting local artisans wherever possible.
I love fashion, it’s who I am, Nicholas reveals. I also love traveling, not only to see different countries, but also for the hospitality, food and culture. The collision of these two worlds was therefore a dream come true. I've also seen the evolution of the hospitality world: from the arrival of lobby culture in New York, which then spread around the world, to celebrity chefs opening restaurants in hotels. All this innovation inspires me; and I'm so lucky to be part of this ever-changing world. I want employees to leave in their uniforms looking and feeling empowered. This is the power of fashion in the hotel industry.
He continues: “Our goal is to celebrate the individual. But it’s also important that the team uniform reflects the brand. Most of the time we design a collection before the client has even hired the people for the role.
Recently we designed a piece for an upcoming client that features striking embroidery details on the arms, this was a way to nod to the brand's Asian heritage. For another client, in Scotland, we created a uniform that strongly references the location of the property, but in a way that feels elevated. The wardrobe consists of bias-cut tartan trousers, velvet jackets with satin trims and a few glamorous cocktail dresses in bright blue.
With over 35 years of experience in fashion design, Nicolas is perhaps best known for his beautifully cut evening wear and flattering silhouettes, worn by stars such as Hannah Waddingham, Hilary Swank, Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson . Her London workshop operates like a Parisian fashion house, with each piece made by hand. The designer began his career in 1989 as a milliner, when he had his entire graduation collection purchased by Harvey Nichols. Some of these pieces are now visible at the Victoria & Albert Museum, in the famous Ball Gown Collection.
Through each hotel collaboration, NO Uniform aims to be part of an exceptional stay that every guest will expect, where luxury is not only felt in the architecture and amenities, but also in the stylish uniforms worn by the staff , he said.
Upcoming projects for 2024 are expected to include the Mandarin Orientl in Mayfair, opening in spring, and Red carnation in Edinburgh, debuting as the brand's first Scottish property.
Looking to the future, he said. I think there are many untapped opportunities in the Middle East and Asia. I would love to complement some of the stunning design and architectural concepts with some amazing cabinets to match!
