How I found my wedding dress, by Zeena Shah

In a new series, brides share how they ended up choosing their wedding dresses. Perhaps the most exciting, yet life-altering fashion decision you'll make in your life, there's a lot to learn from those who've been through the process, from the pitfalls you need to avoid to how you know when you've found this one. This time, stylist and author Zeena Shah explains how she chose her civil ceremony dress.

I always knew I didn't want to get married in a traditional white wedding dress. Being of Indian origin, it is a much more colorful affair when the bride wears a red saree or lengha. For our wedding, which took place after various delays and postponements due to the pandemic, we were to have two parts, the Indian wedding ceremony and a civil wedding ceremony. I had covered the Indian ceremony, but it was the registration office attire that left me perplexed.

The world of wedding dresses can be incredibly overwhelming, there are so many different types of dresses, moods and themes that you can look into. I'm often called a style chameleon because of the way I dress to suit my mood and happiness, but I found myself a little paralyzed at first.

Shannon's photography Shannon's photography

So I started with what I didn't want. I definitely didn't intend to go to lots of bridal boutiques trying on dresses that made me look like a diamond-studded meringue, because that just wasn't me. Also I've done it several times with friends in the past as a bridesmaid and I was really out of my comfort zone it worked for them but I knew it just wasn't not suited to my style. I wanted to work with a designer to create something custom or to make something ready-to-wear. I also really wanted to not opt ​​for a shape and style of clothing that I already had in my wardrobe. As a huge fan of dresses, I already have a wardrobe full of them and I wanted my wedding dress to be different, more unique and have that wow factor. I also wanted to surprise and delight my guests with my outfit because I truly believe in dressing for joy, so this had to be true for me too and the theme of our ceremony was joy. After all the delays, it was finally time to celebrate, so I was on the hunt for a dress that matched me and my mood.

As a stylist, I wasn't short on inspiration and started with my favorite designers and a Pinterest board of dresses I loved. Since this was the second part of our wedding (which we hadn't budgeted for), I also didn't want my dress to cost the earth and I can be a very savvy shopper. I bookmarked all the upcoming designer sample sales and kept an eye out for sales. It was while browsing the Internet that I found my dress, there was one left in my size and it seemed really worthy of me. I think sometimes the dress finds you.

Carrie Santana da Silva Carrie Santana da Silva

In fact, I had seen my wedding dress on the runway at the Ashish show the year before our wedding. I immediately fell in love with its playful layers of tulle and pops of colorful sequins, it was a truly special and incredibly unique dress. But when I inquired about its availability, it was going to be released a year too late, so I put it out of my mind.

So, several months later (after the various pandemic-related postponements), I really couldn't believe it when I spotted it online. The dress ticked all the boxes of everything I was looking for: it was the perfect balance of fun, joy and positivity that I wanted. I ordered it immediately. When it arrived, I was a little too scared to try it, so I kept it in the box for a day or two before taking the plunge. But as soon as I tried it on, I knew it was perfect.

For me, finding a dress that truly reflected who I am and my personality was the priority rather than trying to fit into what I thought was appropriate for a civil wedding. I realized that a beautifully cut white suit or vintage-inspired silk slip dress didn't suit me and I think you need to remember that it's your day and if you wear something that makes you feel amazing, only good things will come of it. I really wish I could start all over again.



Shannon's photography Carrie Santana da Silva