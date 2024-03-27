Fast fashion retailer H&M exceeds expectations in spring recovery





By Marie Mannes and Helen Reid STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – H&M, the world's second-largest publicly traded fashion retailer, reported higher-than-expected first-quarter operating profit, sending its shares up 13 percent, as new CEO Daniel Erver said that buyers appreciated the brand's spring collections. The Swedish group has struggled to maintain its position in the fast-fashion sector as its biggest rival Zara has expanded its dominance and low-cost online retailer Shein, which sells $8 dresses, $5 t-shirts and $2 jewelry, is quickly gaining market share. On Wednesday, H&M reported quarterly operating profit of 2.08 billion crowns ($196 million), up from 725 million a year ago, and above the 1.43 billion expected by analysts in a poll LSEG. Its shares are expected to have their best day since June. The 2% drop in sales in the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, and sales at the start of the second quarter rose 2%, reflecting stronger demand for its clothing and accessories, even as inflation reduced the purchasing power of many people. “Our spring collections have been well received, particularly with regard to womenswear and our Cos collection,” CEO Daniel Erver, who has been on the job for two months, said during a conference call with analysts. Erver said the company's priority was to strengthen sales, also reiterating H&M's goal of achieving an operating profit margin of 10% this year. Former CEO Helena Helmersson resigned unexpectedly in January, citing the intense demands of the role she held for four years. Known for its $19.99 jeans and dresses for less than $15, H&M has expanded into more expensive clothing, selling leather pants for more than $300 and, under its Cos brand, coats for $1 $190. Erver told analysts the strategy would continue to cater to customers with higher spending power, but he on average expects the retailer to have lower prices at the end of 2024 than at the start. To improve the in-store experience, H&M said it would renovate around 250 stores this year, a “significant increase” from last year. It plans to open about 100 stores, mostly in growing markets, and close 160 in more established markets, as part of an overall reduction in its store count. (Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London; editing by Louise Rasmussen, Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

