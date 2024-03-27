Fashion
Palm Royale's vintage fashion moments are the spring inspiration we all need
Dubbed a colorful cross between Mad Men, Desperate housewivesAnd White lotus, The new limited series from Apple TV+ Royal Palm is full of frothy drama, quotable lines, and some truly major acting. Starring a bubbly Kristen Wiig as Southern beauty queen Maxine Simmons trying to break into the upper echelon of Palm Beach high society women, and an elite ensemble including Laura Dern, Kaia Gerber, Carol Burnett and Allison Janey, the series is certainly rich in Talent. However, the 60s comedy is also a sweet treat for the eyes.
Show costume designer Alix Friedberg brings authentic '60s looks that range from carefully curated vintage designer pieces to bespoke creations. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the stylist says she was inspired by real women from mid-20th century society, like Betsy Bloomingdale. There was also this society woman Deeda Blair, who recently published a lifestyle book before she died about how to set a table and host a real dinner party, her whole life was about entertaining, says- her in the interview. We also looked to Marjorie Merriweather Post, who built the Mar-a-Lago mansion. We based Carol Burnett's character, Norma, on a lot of these types of characters.
Whatever magic formulas she used, they worked wonderfully. Candy-coated mini dresses, printed scarves, long, flowing watercolor caftans, embellished turbans, retro style moments Royal Palm are truly a paradise for fashion girls. Check out the star style items that will serve as worthy inspiration for your upcoming spring wardrobe. This spring is sure to be a groovy season.
Micro-mini dresses
As the lights come on, the opening shot of the eccentric and ambitious Maxine shows her scaling a garden wall at the back of the exclusive Palm Royale as a desultory means of entry. Yes, the move is bold and comical, but it's also visually appealing thanks to the super mod, micro mini, that the protagonist chose for her first day on the Palm Beach property. The quintessential '60s dress features a whimsical print on shades of peach sherbet, light blue, pink and yellow. This thigh-grazing silhouette is the first of many for the series' lead actor, which we will also see in upcoming episodes.
For a more conservative moment, Maxine adopts a coat-style mini dress in a sunny yellow hue, complete with double-breasted buttons and a decorative brooch (a big accessory trend for 2024!).
Extravagant kaftan
Flowing, ethereal printed maxi dresses are a throughline of the series, adopted by a number of characters, including Queen Bee Evelyn Rollins (played by Janney). A full 85 percent of the leads' screen time shows her sashaying or lounging in an intricately printed caftan, the perfect complement to her equally consistent judgmental look.
As the free-spirited leader of a feminist group, Linda (played by Dern) sticks to a wardrobe that fits her strong, carefree ideals. Instead of the silky, bejeweled dresses seen on Maxine and cool-girl collective Palm Royales, the women's rights advocate opts for cotton-cashmere kaftans in earthy tones. Although a little more down-to-earth, her wardrobe remains perfectly retro.
Statement Accessories
Layered heavy metal jewelry from the 60s is alive and well Royal Palm. Virginia (played by Amber Chardae Robinson), an advocate for feminism and human rights, adheres to this principle strongly, often opting for gold pieces with geometric shapes.
Nothing completes a silky kaftan like double strand pearls and beads and a pair of oversized rounded sunglasses. The vibe is decadent and over-the-top, which is exactly what any Palm Beach high society woman could want.
Hats
Spectacular headgear of all kinds was adopted during this era, including those intended for formal occasions such as dinner parties. Yes, characters like Evelyn and the mostly comatose Norma Dellacorte (played by Burnett) can be seen in fancy silk turbans, often adorned with fringe and precious stones.
Royal Palm really leaves nothing to chance when it comes to living headwear. Even flower-adorned swim caps and candy-colored wide-brimmed visors are adopted for good measure.
Scarves
In addition to hats, scarves are another welcome addition in Royal Palm. Maxine kicks things off in her opening scene, wrapping one around her head, handkerchief-style, allowing the fabric to hang long in the back, elegantly keeping her long hair out of her face.
Wide-eyed manicurist Mitzi (played by Gerber) goes the headband route, wrapping a scarf along her hairline and keeping the rest of her mane voluminous and curly.
