How to Wear Dresses and High Boots for Spring 2024

Although the start of spring comes with its fashion challenges, it offers a time to indulge in one of my favorite style combinations: boots and dresses. Tired of wearing pants throughout the winter months, the warmer temperature of these first spring days offers the opportunity to reintroduce dresses into my wardrobe, without finally having to cover them with sweaters, scarves and coats! While I've been waiting for this exact moment on the calendar for months now, I can't seem to anticipate: It may be dress season, but my sandals still have to wait a little longer before coming out of storage.

With that in mind, it's time to introduce my favorite spring outfit combination. I want to remove tights from my outfits, but for now my legs still need protection from the elements, so I find myself wearing knee-high boots specifically for this purpose. Not only are these the most refined boot silhouettes (in my opinion), but they are also completely timeless and work well with every clothing trend I can think of. For midis, they disappear under the fabric to create a seamless finish where ankle boots wouldn't. With mini skirts, they look naturally cool and balance out the short hemline.