How to Wear Dresses and High Boots for Spring 2024

Although the start of spring comes with its fashion challenges, it offers a time to indulge in one of my favorite style combinations: boots and dresses. Tired of wearing pants throughout the winter months, the warmer temperature of these first spring days offers the opportunity to reintroduce dresses into my wardrobe, without finally having to cover them with sweaters, scarves and coats! While I've been waiting for this exact moment on the calendar for months now, I can't seem to anticipate: It may be dress season, but my sandals still have to wait a little longer before coming out of storage.
With that in mind, it's time to introduce my favorite spring outfit combination. I want to remove tights from my outfits, but for now my legs still need protection from the elements, so I find myself wearing knee-high boots specifically for this purpose. Not only are these the most refined boot silhouettes (in my opinion), but they are also completely timeless and work well with every clothing trend I can think of. For midis, they disappear under the fabric to create a seamless finish where ankle boots wouldn't. With mini skirts, they look naturally cool and balance out the short hemline.
Truly, dresses and knee-high boots are a match made in heaven, and I'm not the only one who thinks so. I keep a daily eye on what's being searched for on Google, and while there are a surprising number of queries around air fryers and iPads, among tech and kitchen gadgets I can see that the term “dresses with knee boots” increased by 100%. since last week. So assuming you're looking for dress-with-knee-high-boots outfits to wear right now, I've rounded up five looks below that perfectly demonstrate just how practical this pairing is. From minis to midis and heels to flats, scroll on for the chicest ways to style the jumpsuit this spring.
5 DRESS AND HIGH BOOTS OUTFITS TO TRY
1. SILK DRESS AND HEELED BOOTS
Style Notes: Give your heeled boots an even more elegant, influencer and stylist touch Sylvie Mus worn here with a refined silk dress for an evening in Paris. Maintaining a sophisticated silhouette, the paired boots added warmth and height to her evening outfit without distracting from the dress.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. SINGLE DRESS AND COWBOY BOOTS
Style Notes: A pinafore dress is a summer staple, but with a light layer added to the mix, you can pull it off in spring, too. Wear it with chunky cowboy boots to amp up the “female dress” and add tights if there’s a breeze in the air.
SHOP THE LOOK:
COS
The Clean Cut t-shirt in white
Every great wardrobe starts with a white tee, and this one is a personal favorite.
Look at me
Embroidered leather cowboy boots
These embroidered cowboy boots are at the top of many wish lists.
3. WHITE MAXI DRESS AND BLACK BOOTS
Style Notes: Take advantage of the thriving (returning) bohemian trend with a few key purchases. A draped white maxi dress will infuse effortless energy and a pair of knee-high boots will add a casual touch while working to polish off the look. For extra points, layer with gold necklaces and you've got a very 2024 version of the late 2000s throwback.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Self-portrait
Tiered lace-trimmed cotton-poplin maxi dress
Wear it with barley sandals or with your favorite knee-highs.
Totem
Knee-high leather boots
Drawing on equestrian inspiration, these boots are an easy way to add a little interest to your everyday wardrobe.
4. KNITTED DRESS AND BROWN BOOTS
Style Notes: When the spring sun isn't playing ball, opt for a cozy dress and trendy brown boots to see you through. Insulating you from those unexpected biting breezes, this cozy jumpsuit will nod to a major color trend while keeping you warm in the process.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Free people
Free-Est Walk About Long Dress in Scorpion
This cozy dress also comes in gray and cream.
5. MINI DRESS AND HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Channel the summer spirit and break out your favorite flirty mini a little early this year. To bridge the temperature gap when it's still cold, wear with warm tights and knee-high boots, and don't be afraid to keep a light layer on hand.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Rixo
Hebe polka dot silk mini dress
I come back to Rixo year after year for its summer dresses that sparkle with joy.