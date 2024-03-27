Snaps Clothing secures US$1.65 million in funding





Texas-based men's clothing brand Snaps Clothing Co. has secured new US$1.65 million in seed funding led by Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners. This is the first funding round for the clothing brand and was 60% oversubscribed, thanks in part to the participation of celebrity investors, including Jay Demarus of American country music group Rascal Flatts and the host of “Bachelor” Chris Harrison. Other investors included country music artist Sammy Kershaw, MMA legend Chuck Liddell, TV host Chet Garner, actor Corey Brooks, MLB player Johnny Damon and J. Hilburn founder Veeral Rathod. Snaps Clothing Co. Campaign Credits: Snaps Clothing Co. The clothing company, co-founded by Edgar Baronne and Patrick Lynn, seeks to reinvent Western clothing by bridging the gap between traditional Western clothing and today's modern men's fashion market with a new contemporary line of button-down shirts. pearl snaps. Snaps Clothing Co. said in a statement that it will use the funding to accelerate brand recognition and product innovation by continuing to expand its product line. Snap added that the funding will also help it enter into a new high-value partnership, which will be announced later this spring. Rogers Healy, founder of Morrison Seger VC Partners, said: “Snaps Clothing has become one of the most exciting brands our team has had the pleasure of working with. We continue to partner with highly practical and strategic investors who understand the potential of this business. We are proud to have raised an oversubscribed seed round for the team. Snaps Clothing Co. Campaign Credits: Snaps Clothing Co.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.in/news/business/snaps-clothing-secures-1-65-million-us-dollars-in-funding/2024032744309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos