Second-hand clothing on track to account for 10% of global fashion sales | Retail business

Second-hand clothing on track to account for 10% of global fashion sales
Second-hand clothing sales are on track to account for a tenth of the global fashion market next year, as the cost-of-living crisis and concerns over sustainability push consumers toward second-hand clothing.
Global sales of second-hand clothing jumped 18% last year to $197 billion ($156 billion) and are expected to reach $350 billion in 2028, according to a report by GlobalData for resale specialist ThredUp. This milestone is expected to be reached a year later than expected, with global growth remaining slightly below previous estimates.
However, the US second-hand market has grown seven times faster than overall fashion retail, where sales remained stable in 2023 compared to the previous year.
James Reinhart, co-founder and chief executive of ThredUp, said the resale sector had continued to grow in a tough market because it was more resilient when household budgets were squeezed by higher energy and food bills.
When consumer confidence is lower, value is key, he said. People are looking to buy second-hand to generate more value.
He said interest in second-hand items was not limited to younger shoppers looking for trendy finds, but was starting to span generations.
The report finds that more than half of all shoppers have purchased something used in the past year, although that figure rises to 65% of Gen Z and millennials aged 12 to 43 . Nearly two in five consumers (38%) said they buy second-hand to afford high-end brands.
For young people, the trend is driven by the ease of digital second-hand shopping on sites such as Vinted and Depop, as well as ThredUp, with online resales expected to more than double over the next five years to $40 billion .
However, the trend towards second-hand items has grown in popularity, with reality TV show Love Island, now sponsored by eBay, featuring some contestants acting as influencers to promote second-hand style.
Older shoppers are more likely to purchase from physical stores such as charity shops and specialist boutiques. There is now a greater availability of second-hand goods in stores, as major retailers from Selfridges to Primark experiment with hosting second-hand sellers.
With children's fashion now the fastest growing second-hand sector, designer brands are stepping up by partnering with specialists, including ThredUp, to organize the resale of their products online or in store. More brands are participating as their consumers hope to realize the value of their wardrobe to fund new purchases.
Reinhart said impending legislation to limit disposable fast fashion around the world was also part of motivating brands to do more.
It's hard not to believe there will be some activity in this area over the next three to five years, given the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills, he said.
Despite significant sales growth, specialist online fashion sellers are struggling to make money. Vinted recorded a pre-tax loss of 47.1 million (40 million) in 2022, despite a 51% increase in sales. Accounts filed with Companies House showed Depop's pre-tax losses of 59.4 million exceeded its 54.3 million sales in 2022.
Reinhart said Thredup, which posted an underlying loss of $2.1 million last year despite sales rising 14% to $81.4 million, expects to break even this year at an underlying level as sales increase further and profit margins increase. We have a lot of confidence, he said.
