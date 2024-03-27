Fashion
I accidentally showed up to a wedding wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids. The bride was furious and people say it's my fault.
A wedding guest was left mortified when she accidentally wore the same dress as the bridesmaids, leaving the bride very upset.
Taylor Fogarty, from Florida, spent $100 on a floor-length pastel blue dress for a spring wedding in New Jersey.
But the makeup artist was left red-faced as she watched the bride and groom walk down the aisle and, to her horror, realized she was wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids.
The 28-year-old said her stomach was in knots throughout the day over the “embarrassing” mistake and she was “dying inside” when another guest brought it up at the table from the buffet.
Taylor shared a video of the mistake on TikTok with the caption “my Roman Empire is the time I showed up to a wedding in the same dress as the bridesmaids” – which has now racked up over 1.9 million views.
Taylor said: “As soon as the bridesmaids started walking down the aisle, I realized.
“I immediately started turning bright red and my stomach was in knots. I was so uncomfortable I wanted to leave, I couldn't really enjoy myself.
“I didn't speak to the bridesmaids, I walked up to the bride at the reception and apologized. I was so embarrassed I felt like I had to say something.
“She played it like it didn’t really bother her, but I could tell she felt something about it.
“It was very, very embarrassing. I had met her before but we weren't close at all.
“I told everyone I spoke to at the wedding because I was so embarrassed.
“An older man brought it up while I was eating at the buffet. I just left dying inside.
“It’s my Roman Empire because I think about it often. This makes me cringe.
Taylor (pictured) is a 28-year-old makeup artist from Boca Raton, Florida.
Taylor said she felt too embarrassed to take photos with the bridesmaids (pictured)
She hadn't thought her dress looked like a bridesmaid dress – and chose blue to make her eyes pop.
Taylor was referring to the TikTok trend where women ask the men in their lives how often they “think about the Roman Empire” — with the responses usually being surprisingly common.
Its equivalent now is the ill-fated wedding dress saga – and it has clearly played on his mind.
Many social media users admitted they could relate to Taylor's experience: “This happened to me twice 1, while another said: 'How was she supposed to know what would carry the bridesmaid.”
But others thought Taylor was to blame for the accident: “It's literally a bridesmaid dress”;
“Girl straight from David’s Bridal, what were you thinking”;
“That’s why I ask the bride what color the bridesmaids wear.”
In a follow-up video, Taylor can be heard saying that her dress, which she purchased from Lulus, “kind of looks like a bridesmaid dress.”
However, she says it's a “lesson learned” and she will “definitely find out what color bridesmaids' dresses are” for future weddings.
Taylor apologized to the bride and felt even more embarrassed when other wedding guests started pointing it out.
Pictured: Taylor's dress from the Lulus boutique website. She said she would always ask about dress colors in the future.
Some on TikTok said they had the same experience, but others said Taylor was responsible for the accident.
Taylor said: “It really does look like a bridesmaid dress when you think about it.
“There was absolutely no specified dress code. Whenever I wear blue it always makes my eyes pop, this color suits me very well.
“Maybe I shouldn't have worn a floor-length dress, but I didn't think about it.
“For future weddings I attend, I will definitely make sure to ask about colors.
“A lot of people in the comments were saying the same thing happened to them, which definitely made me feel better.”
“There are people who say I should have asked. I don't really know if anyone would have asked that.
|
