Is “Dune: Part Two” secretly the best fashion film of the year?





The star of Dune: part two Doesn't Timothe Chalamet become a full-fledged action star, or doesn't Zendayas transform into a fiery freedom fighter, or even a balding Austin Butler doing his best Dr. Evil voice. The true hero of Dune: part two It's the clothes: from the Rick Owens-style armor worn by the Sardukaur warriors to the Dilara Findikoglu-style chainmail worn by Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, it's been a long time since a mainstream blockbuster was released. didn't feel as in tune with today's fashion. Science fiction has been a source of inspiration for fashion designers for decades. Raf Simons referenced the '80s classic Blade Runner in his Spring/Summer 2018 show in Chinatown and an Eastpak collaboration from the same year. Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2010 collection, Plato's Atlantis, his penultimate before his death, was a bold futuristic vision in which models were made up to resemble the titular hellish monster from Extraterrestrial. Elegant all-leather outfits The matrix They may have first been a reflection of '90s BDSM culture, but they've since become shorthand for the recent redux of Y2K fashion. Blade Runner by Raf Simons inspired the SS18 fashion show. WWD/Getty Images But rather than influencing the clothing of the near future, Dune: part two feels more connected to what's happening right now. In an interview with British Voguecostume designer Jacqueline West she says drawn heavily from the art of [H.R.] Giger, the Swiss horror surrealist who designed the alien in Extraterrestrial, while working on clothing for the gothic-looking Harkonnens. This influence is quite obvious. But it's also easy to watch Dune: part two and discover many features of contemporary men's fashion and even streetwear. The palette, largely composed of sandy tones, muddy greens and browns, and washed-out blacks, is similar to that used by labels like Fear of God, Craig Green, and Casey Casey; the formal wear worn by Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Butler's sociopath, recalls the long, straight tunics dropped by cult designer Kiko Kostadinov. The frayed shawls and unstructured overcoats worn by Chalamet's Paul Atreides look like they were designed by Yohji Yamamoto in the '90s. (You can imagine Grailed sellers jacking up their prices on stock Yohjis this Halloween to capitalize on the inevitable costumes crossed Paul/haute couture.) The desert landscape of Dune is there, right down to the very aged patina effect on Chalamet and co's rescue stills. It's also there on the intentionally moldy Margiela gloves and sweaters. And these suits also feel accidentally Rick Owens, as do the high-necked Harkonnen body armor. There are flared hemlines and sturdy, ridged boots, and it all looks a lot like classic Owens high fashion that looks like it's been teleported to some apocalyptic faraway planet.

