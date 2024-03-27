Fashion
8 Best Target Clothes and Accessories for Spring
DVF for Target Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Top in Neutral Poppy
Garcia calls DVF's signature wrap dresses “universally flattering” and you can now shop affordable pieces from the brand's new limited-edition Target line. A multifunctional choice that Garcia has his eye on? This tunic will pair well with leggings or jeans, but is also long enough to wear alone as a dress when the weather warms up.
DVF for Target Ginkgo Green Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Top
The same style also comes in this gorgeous pop of green color. Combine it with the matching pants for a unique outfit that's sure to impress during graduation, party, and professional event season.
Universal Thread Women's Edna Slide Sandals
Classic sandals are a spring wardrobe staple and Garcia loves this pair for a designer look without the designer price tag. Equipped with a comfortable memory foam sole, you can wear them day or night. They come in five colors, so pick up a few pairs to mix and match with any look.
A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Tank Top
Fluctuating weather conditions call for flexible layers, which is why a classic tank top is a spring must-have. This choice among Target's popular A new day The brand comes in a variety of colors, as well as black and white, so you can opt for a spring pastel or an everyday neutral. And since it features a sophisticated high neck and wide straps, you can wear it with a classic bra. At only $10, it's a no-brainer! For this price, Garcia suggests stocking up on all the colors.
A New Day High Waist Ankle Cargo Pants
Cargo pants have been everywhere this year. According to Garcia, they've become so popular that they're becoming more of a closet staple than a trend! This pair, also from A New Day, has a fully elastic waist designed to provide a secure fit, with no uncomfortable zippers or buttons! And with side and patch pockets, you can also carry your daily essentials. Available in three solid colors, they will go perfectly with all your t-shirts, tank tops and blouses of the season.
Lariat Necklace Kindness LA
According to Garcia, every outfit needs some sparkle and this minimalist style is sure to elevate your look! It's classic and delicate, which means you can wear it with a ton of outfits, whether your goal is to dress up a basic tee or accessorize for an upcoming wedding. And if you're sensitive to jewelry, don't worry! All pieces made by Kindness LA are hypoallergenic and nickel-free.
LA Kindness Opal Necklace
A simple necklace is the perfect piece of jewelry to pair with all your spring looks. This one comes in both silver and gold options, so you can wear it regardless of your metal preference. And like Garcia says, you can wear it alone or with longer necklaces if you like layering. With a detailed opal stone, it will easily match any outfit.
A New Day mini boxy tote handbag
Straw totes have long been a mainstay of spring and summer, but this structured mini puts a cool twist on a classic. As Garcia says, you can wear it as a casual crossbody bag during the day before removing the strap and carrying the bag in your hand at night. And it comes in more colors butter yellow And egg shell which cries out for spring! With a modern square shape and interior pockets that help you keep your cards, phone and other essentials organized, it's also very functional.
How we chose
Shop TODAY editors and editors search the Internet to find the best products. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and even use our own personal experiences to make purchases easier for our readers.
For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently selects, tries and reviews recommended products sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Meet the expert
- Melissa Garcia is a professional stylist and founder of Mélissa Garcia Styling. She has experience working on national brand campaigns, appearing on major television shows and organizing fashion events for commercial destinations. With a relatable approach and her own eye-catching personal style, Garcia has become a go-to resource in American fashion media.
