



JEFFERSONVILLE, OhioWCMH) A new bridal concept from Columbus Luxe owner Redux Bridal and La Jeune Mariee will sell wedding dresses at a deep discount, with everything in the store costing less than $1,000. The Ohio Bridal Outlet will open its doors at Destination Outlets, located at 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. between Columbus and Cincinnati. A glut of inventory in other stores inspired Luxe Brands founder and CEO Lindsay Forks to create this outlet, she said. Buy a Sub, Fight Alzheimer's at Jersey Mikes

We were sending pristine inventory to donations or even potential landfills and I hated to see that, Fork said. The concept boasts of having the “deepest [discounts] about designer wedding dresses in the Midwest on her website. All dresses offered at Ohio Bridal Outlet will be $999 or less. The dresses are unused but have been tried on by other brides at other Forks stores. None of our dresses have been worn or even really altered, Fork said. They have just been tried as samples in a store. The outlet store will potentially carry all the brands sold at Luxe Redux Bridal. We could have anything from Vera Wang, Monique Lhuillier, Watters and Watters, Made With Love, really, it could be anything that comes off Luxe Redux and goes to point of sale, Fork said. Target to anchor new shopping center in Powell

In addition to wedding dresses, the store will offer accessories, veils, bridesmaid dresses and mother of the bride dresses. The point of sale will not take appointments and dresses will be sold on a first come, first served basis. New inventory will drop every Friday, according to Fork. What you see is what you get, it could be here today, gone tomorrow, Fork said. Fork said she plans to open the store in mid-to-late April.



